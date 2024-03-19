Hibs defender signs new contract as Easter Road stay extended till 2026
Hibs defender Jordan Obita has signed a new contract with the club which will keep him at Easter Road until the summer of 2026.
The former Reading star has been one of the Edinburgh club's stand out performers so far this season having arrived in the summer following a two year stint with EFL side Wycombe Wanderers. He has been a mainstay of the first team under Nick Montgomery with 37 appearances in all competition already and netted his first league goal for the club at the weekend against Livingston.
Speaking on Obita's new deal, the Hibees head coach said: "Jordan is an important part of the squad. He has been one of our most consistent performers all season and brings vital experience to the team. He has a young family and is really enjoying his football at Hibs, so I am delighted Jordan has agreed to commit his future to the club.”
The 30-year old left back came through the youth ranks at Reading and went on to make over 150 appearances for the Royals in the EFL Championship. He had loan spells with Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic early in his career before signing with Oxford United in 2020.
He spent just one season with League One club before joining EFL rivals Wycombe Wanderers in 2021. On the international stage he was capped at youth level by England, making two appearances for their under 20s in 2014 having previously turned out at Under 19 and Under 18 level.
