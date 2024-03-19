Bill Foley's Black Knight group are now on the Hibs board.

The recent decision from the Scottish FA to allow Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley to buy a minority shareholding in Hibs could 'open the door' to potential partnerships with another SPFL side, according to reports.

Foley made a £6m investment in the Easter Road club earlier this month and Bournemouth owners The Black Knights have secured a 25 per cent stake in Hibernian after seeing their investment proposal backed at the club's recent AGM. The investment is said to help with player recruitment and to upgrade training facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Brentford are both reported to be looking into potential link-ups with Scottish Championship side Dundee United after the SFA decision to allow Foley to link up with Hibs and it is understood both English Premier League side are now looking at their own investments north of the border.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom already has an investment in Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gilloise and has now thought to be interest in opening up further deal in Scotland. Bees owner Matthew Benham previously held an investment in Danish side FC Midtjylland while reports state Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has attended games at Tannadice in recent weeks.

Despite a 3-1 defeat to Dunfermline at the weekend, United currently sit top of the Scottish Championship on goal difference and could become an even more attractive option for those looking to invest if Jim Goodwin and his side can mastermind a return to the top tier at the first time of asking. They face Inverness this coming weekend.