Hibs delivered transfer ‘blow’ as Celtic deal confirmed

Here are the latest transfer news headlines for Hibs and the Scottish Premiership rivals.

The clock is ticking down as the final hours of the summer transfer window unfold. Deadline Day is right around the corner and Hibs now have less than 48 hours to finalise any lingering deals before full focus shifts to the Scottish Premiership season.

We’ve gathered up the latest on Hibs’ transfer rumour mill, as well as their league rivals.

EFL Championship looking to hijack Hibs transfer

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race as late contenders to sign Hibs summer target Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth. According to The Star, the Owls are on the hunt for a last-minute attacking signing, and the Premier League seems to be their preferred target as they are also raiding Newcastle’s roster.

Lowe is a surplus requirement with the Cherries right now and he is available for a move away. Football Insider reported only this morning that Hibs are ‘lining up a move’ for the 29-year-old , who is currently valued at £1.2 million by Transfermarkt.

They face pretty hefty competition when it comes to pursuing his signature, though. Not only have Sheffield Wednesday emerged on the scene, but their EFL Championship rivals Norwich City, Stoke City and West Brom are all also keeping tabs on Lowe. Hibs have only recently been linked with the Bournemouth star but, as is the norm in the final hours of the transfer window, it’s every club for themselves.

Celtic sign Liverpool star on loan

Hibs’ and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic have completed a loan move for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. The defender came through Liverpool’s academy and has had successful loan spells with Bournemouth and German side, VfB Stuttgart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Celtic TV, Nat Phillips said: “I’m really excited. When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited.”There were a few other options that didn’t quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I’m delighted to be here now.”

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: “We’re delighted to bring Nat to Celtic and we’re looking forward to working with him in the months ahead.”It’s been well-documented that it’s an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we’re pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad.