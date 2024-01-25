Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a disappointing night for the Leith inhabitants as Hibs lost 3-0 to Rangers at Easter Road. Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz kicked off the scoring after 30 minutes before Todd Cantwell joined him just before half-time. The fates were sealed after 74 minutes when Cyriel Dessers added the final nail to the coffin at Nick Montgomery's side were left to stew on their misfortunes.

Not only did Rangers produce the dominant displays on the pitch, but off the pitch their fans were not without their comment. The away end at Easter Road was lit up with flares ahead of kick-off with a subsequent banner then claiming they had been denied a tifo display. The banner read: "TIFO DENIED - SAME RECYLED EXCUSES. EMBRACE FAN CULTURE." According to the Herald, both Hibs and Rangers were approached for comment after the display with the Leith-based club claiming they were unaware of any request.

The club do, however, have a blanket ban on tifo displays inside the stadium due to their "greenest club in Scotland campaign." Rangers said they were unaware of the tifo design and what materials had been proposed by supporters ahead of their match with Hibs.

Back in December, the Hibs ultras Block Seven released a statement ahead of their derby against Hearts in which they explained the club's policies. The statement read: "We would like to elaborate on our most recent post about the Hibernian board not allowing tifo access to block seven for the upcoming Edinburgh derby.

"The board made a massive point in the past season about being the "Greenest club in Scotland" which the group supported. However the board have decided they don't want to contradict themselves by allowing plastic sheets to be held up at Easter road as it "affects the environment".

"We then offered a solution of using paper/ card materials which again was knocked back as it's a "Health and safety risk" in case a pyrotechnic is ignited in the stand. We were told the same excuse for a surfer. We then proposed a confetti display in the stands which was also turned down as it is "Too messy".

"We now ask that all fans attending bring along something of club colours (scarfs, silks, flags, banners) to display for the players walking out to the pitch. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."