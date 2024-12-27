Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Boys put bodies on line,’ says Premier League veteran with new career highlight

Dwight Gayle did it for the fans. Of both clubs. As much as he wanted to inspire celebrations in the away end at Tynecastle yesterday, the veteran former Newcastle striker also wanted to ‘repay’ the home punters who had contributed so much hostility and energy to a typically electric Edinburgh derby atmosphere.

Gayle, who said his winner in Gorgie will always be a cherished memory of a footballing career not short of highlights, revealed: “I love the hostile environment when we are warming up. The boys are trying to stay by the Hibs supporters to keep out the way of it, whereas I enjoy it - it gives me the extra edge.

“And it means a lot more to the game, that’s what we play football for, not to get accolades but to get that extra bit of edge. Fortunately we were on the right end of it.”

Gayle, who celebrated right in front of home fans after knocking Nicky Cadden’s perfect cross beyond Craig Gordon with less than a quarter of an hour remaining, added: “Where I was celebrating was really quiet. You could hear the Hibs fans going crazy behind the other goal.

“To experience the limbs at the end of the game, to celebrate with the fans, at one point I remember closing my eyes and trying to take it all in. These opportunities don’t come around every day and you have to enjoy them when they come.

“As soon as you come into the club you realise how big this game is in the city and to the fans. It’s a bit more special to win at Tynecastle because it hasn’t happened too much recently, so it was a massive game we’ve been looking forward to for weeks now. Hopefully it will give us a lot of confidence moving on.

“Obviously with what it means to the fans, there’s not going to be many better feelings in my career. It’s such a big derby and to score the winner, well, it’s definitely going to be one of my favourites to look back on.

Easy does it - Gayle with a cheeky 'calm down' celebration in front of Hearts fans after scoring the winner at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

“At the time, it was more just relief because we started to feel a bit of pressure as a team. Hearts started to get a good edge to the game and controlled a lot of possession.

“But we always looked a threat. We have great players with great deliveries and, as strikers, we know they are going to come into good areas. Boyley (Martin Boyle) made a really good run for the goal, peeling to the back, which opened up the space for me. Then yeah, it was really nice to score it.

“These are the moments we all love. You just have to enjoy them for what they are. And hope we get some more moments like that before the end of the season.”

The challenge now for Hibs is to continue their recent run of form, four wins from their last five games, over the rest of a crammed festive schedule. Starting with Sunday’s visit of Kilmarnock.

Explaining how the collective confidence of this squad had been transformed, Gayle said: “Results is a big thing. It creates a bit more belief in the team and you noticed the little things start to go your way more. Little things that might go the other way not so long ago, things that hit the post and come out. These things been a bit more fortunate for us.

“When they are going your way, you need to act on them and hope that you get the result. We’re getting them at the moment, and we need to keep doubling down on our hard work.

“The boys have a lot of belief in each other and if one of us slips there’s someone else to get up and block it. You see it at the end of the game, what it means to the team, there were loads of blocks.

“The boys are willing to put their bodies on the line for each other. The fans can get right behind that - and it’s why they were so happy to see us win.”