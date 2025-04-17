Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen and Dundee United double-header provides opportunity to lock down Best of Rest title

Hibs boss David Gray believes the SPFL have designed the post-split fixture list to guarantee early “drama” in the race to be crowned Best of the Rest. And he says the chance to steal a march on nearest rivals Aberdeen and Dundee United in the first two rounds represents an ideal opportunity as the Easter Road side chase a potential fast track into European group stage football next season.

Currently sitting third in the Scottish Premiership after putting together a record-equalling unbeaten run of 17 straight games, Hibs – bottom of the pile as recently as December – are three points ahead of both United and the Dons. Superior goal difference, with Aberdeen 17 goals adrift and Jim Goodwin’s newly-promoted Tannadice side a dozen behind Hibs, also puts Gray’s men in a strong position to finish just behind Scottish football’s established big two.

Should Celtic go onto win the Scottish Cup at Hampden next month, the team finishing third will be guaranteed Europa Conference League group stage football – even if they get knocked out of Europa League qualifying in the play-off round. Hibs could effectively seal that prize by winning their first two games of the post-split calendar, with a trip to Pittodrie followed by the visit of United.

Gray is happy with a fixture list that sees his team return to Celtic Park for the fourth time this season, two cup ties included, and squeeze in a third trip to Paisley to face St Mirren before signing off with Rangers at Easter Road on May 17.

“Regardless of what way they're going to fall, they're all cup finals anyway,” said the first-year head coach. “So I think that nothing's going to change on that front.

“Clearly they've wanted the drama right at the very start, especially in that battle for third. And you wouldn't really expect it to be any other way.

“So, we always know, when you're playing teams all round about you, they're all big games; everyone's got everything to play for. And this is why you want to be involved at the business end of the table at this time of year. All the clubs will be going into it excited about it, but at the same time determined to finish as high as they can.”

Asked if he thought the race for third could go right to the last game of the season, Gray admitted: “No idea. All we can worry about is that very first game, which is obviously huge. Boing up there, it'll be a brilliant game for everyone to look forward to, which is why it's right at the very start of the fixture list.

“But our mindset won't change, which is if we keep doing what we're doing, nobody can catch us. And that's not going to change now that we’re into this run of fixtures.”

With a free weekend to sit back and watch the Scottish Cup semi-finals, studying Aberdeen closely in their Hampden showdown with Hearts and hoping that Celtic get through to the final at the expense of St Johnstone, at least, Hibs will move into a standard training week from Monday. Looking to repeat the same routine that has served them so well during their remarkable turnaround in form.

Hibs have taken seven points from potential nine against Jimmy Thelin’s Dons

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons have been semi-innocent bystanders caught up in the drama of Hibs salvaging a season in freefall, with November’s 3-3 draw in Edinburgh – courtesy of Rocky Bushiri’s unforgettable late equaliser –widely cited by Gray and his players as a turning point in the campaign. December’s 3-1 win at Pittodrie was arguably one of the most impressive performances of the season, meanwhile, from a side who also ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over the Dons at Easter Road in February.

Gray, recalling the game in the Granite City that added weight to talk of a Hibs recovery, acknowledged: “Yeah, we were good on that day. I think it's always a challenge going up there, of course it is.

“I mean, we've not won that many times in recent history up there. The last couple have been positive, but it'll be a difficult game.

“We've had a little bit of freshness this week, which is good. Aberdeen will have a game this weekend, so we'll watch that closely.

“But we've played each other that many times now, everyone's well aware of the challenges. I think all the teams in the top six, Dundee United ourselves, the three of us are in that race for third, we all know what to expect.

“And if you just take a look at the form table right as we were heading into the split, we’re the three teams at the top of that table. So nobody’s letting up. Everyone's going into it in a good frame of mind, confident, so it should be exciting for everyone involved.”