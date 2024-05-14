Hibs supporters group Block Seven have released a damning statement on the club’s appointment of Malky Mackay as sporting director (Pic: SNS)

Hibs have appointed Malky Mackay as the club’s new sporting director.

Hibs supporters group Block Seven has issued a statement following the club’s decision to appoint Malky Mackay as sporting director. The polarising Scottish football figure will oversee the decision to bring in a new manager, following the dismissal of Nick Montgomery.

Mackay, who was sacked as Ross County manager in November, will spearhead the ‘entire football operation’ at Hibs as they look to appoint their sixth permanent manager in four years.

Block Seven has released a statement on social media condemning Hibs’ appointment of Mackay and has stressed that the group will ‘make it clear’ that he is not welcome at the club by fans.

“Today the club announced the appointment of Malky Mackay as sporting director. This is quite simply a disgrace of an appointment. With a track record of being racist, homophobic and misogynistic, he has no place at our club.

“Just two days ago against Aberdeen, the group displayed anti-racism banners to show that it has no place in not only football, but the world we live in. To appoint this man just days later later is nothing but an insult to the group for even making that statement in the first place.

“Furthermore, just 10 days ago, the club released a statement saying: ‘The club condemns any form of racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter. It is completely unacceptable and has no place in the game or wider society. The club will take the strongest possible action against anyone identified in making discriminatory and hateful comments.’

“This man is not welcome at Hibernian Football Club, and we will be making that clear.”

Back in 2014, Crystal Palace withdrew from their connection with Mackay to replace former manager Tony Pulis, following a claim made by Cardiff City that Mackay had ‘sent texts of a racist, sexist and homophobic nature while employed by them’.