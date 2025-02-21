Broken ribs, car totalled - but Eddie’s first thought was: ‘How can I get to my work?’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact that Eddie May called within moments of the actual car crash, wincing through the pain of broken ribs to explain that he might – just might – not make it into training, said everything about his commitment to Hibs. So, yes, David Gray fully expects his assistant to be tuned into tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Celtic … and to be phoning the gaffer with insight, observations and suggestions as play rages on.

May is recovering from his injuries after the collision on his way into Hibernian Training Centre at East Mains early on Wednesday morning, with the long-time club servant now back at home after being taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Gray expressed relief over the relatively minor damage suffered – and admiration for his trusted deputy’s single-minded dedication to the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He'll be watching the game at the weekend if he's not there; on the phone if required,” said the head coach. “In fact, guaranteed he'll be on the phone during the game!

“It was typical Eddie on the morning when it happened. When I think back, I was really, really poor in that moment. I was in the car driving when he phoned me. I can talk about it light-heartedly now, but it wasn't like that at the time. We got a bit of a fright; I got a fright, obviously.

"I answered the phone and said: 'Morning Eddie, how are you?' He goes: ‘I'm alright, how are you?' I said: 'I'm fine'.

“He then says: 'I might not make it in - I might have written my car off.” I was like what do you mean, are you OK? Again, he says: 'I might struggle to get in'. That's his mindset straight away: 'I need to get to my work. How do I get into my work?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was very lucky. Unlucky to be in the situation, yes, but lucky to be able to come out the other side of it because it could have been a lot worse for everybody involved.

"He's not been with us the last two days but we're always on the phone speaking to him all the time. Even then he's saying he might not make it in for the game - he's still trying to be available for the weekend!

“We obviously won't rush him back into what we're doing; he's always on the phone anyway. He's very much that type for me anyway with his words of wisdom and being the eyes and ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been beside me throughout all my interim periods and this season in a full-time capacity with me. We obviously wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully it won't be too long but if it's down to Eddie he'll be back as quickly as he can, I know that, so he'll be doing everything he can. I'll probably have to tell him to try to stay away and make sure he comes back when he's able to contribute.”

May’s appointment was one of the new manager’s first acts after being handed the reins on a permanent basis in the summer, Gray picking the veteran coach for his experience and understanding of the club, saying: "When he speaks everybody listens. I'll always ask him his opinion and he'll always give me it in an honest way.

“But he's also very calm. And that's something I always found really helpful, especially during the interim periods when it was difficult for me when I was new to it all.

"He was always a really calming influence at the side of the pitch, he was calm during the game, asking: 'Have you thought about this rather than that?' He stays calm when you might take your eye off the ball if you get too caught up in the atmosphere. He's very experienced as well, when you think about what he's done in his career and how long he's been at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions League quality opposition

With or without input from May, Gray and his coaching team – Liam Craig and Craig Samson will still be in the home technical area – are looking to extend the side’s unbeaten run to an impressive 13 games in all competitions. Given that Celtic were the last time to beat Hibs, nobody is underestimating the scale of tomorrow’s challenge.

But Gray is urging his players to show bravery and decisiveness when it comes to playing risky passes or taking one-on-one chances in the opposition red zone, explaining: “It’s about believing why you play for a club like Hibs as well. They're all very good footballers. They can all handle the ball and can all cause teams problems, which we’ve demonstrated a lot in recent weeks.

“Clearly, chances at that level against this level of opposition might not come up as often. So you need to be clinical when they do come. We know that.

“But you also need to be composed. You also need to back your ability and trust your ability on the ball. Because if not, it can become a very long day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the ball keeps turning over, I think back to how we played against St Mirren at the weekend, by no means how we like to play football in possession. If we keep turning the ball over like we did in that game, it'll be a long afternoon because when good teams have the ball, they very rarely give it back for a while. So we're well aware of that.

“We know we need to be better. We've also shown them where we've done well the last time and how we managed to play through teams.

“But you need to have that composure and ability to play under pressure because Celtic put you under pressure all the time with how they press. They press with real intensity a lot of the time. The players will be ready for it.”