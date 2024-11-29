Gray has say on former team-mate Bartley’s public spat with Youan

Hibs boss David Gray has dismissed the social media spat between Elie Youan and Marvin Bartley as “two people moaning” – but said he’s fine with players and ex-pros arguing as long as they show respect for each other. Gray, hoping to lead his team to just their second league victory of the season away to Motherwell tomorrow, was asked about the back-and-forth between former fan favourite-turned-pundit Bartley and current Hibs star Youan.

The rookie head coach, who played alongside Bartley at Easter Road for four seasons, had defended Youan from his old team-mate’s criticism relating to the Frenchman’s behaviour in the wake of Jordan Obita’s red card at Dundee. Youan and Bartley then exchanged barbs on Instagram.

Gray said: “To be honest, I've got far too much on my mind at the moment to be worrying about two people moaning on social media. I think as long as it stays respectful and professional, and I'm getting the best out of the player on the pitch, that's my full focus.

“I've not got social media, I’d probably rather we didn't use it, but at the same time I understand it's a massive part of the world we live in at the moment. But my full focus is on Motherwell at the weekend.”

Gray said he wants his players to build on the feelgood factor generated by their dramatic late equaliser(s) in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with high-flying Aberdeen, pointing out: “Motherwell will be a completely different challenge and a different test, they play a different system, so we'll be set up ready for that one. But again, it's more about the players taking the confidence from that because we have been going through a tough period clearly and the confidence of the players has been low, naturally so. I was really pleased for the players after the game, just purely because of the effort, the desire to go all the way.

“They have been questioned a lot about character and mentality in recent weeks, and rightly so; I think it's not something we've sat here and tried to defend. But that's definitely how we answer the critics, that's for sure.

“We need to use that as a turning point in the season. You can't just do that once, it's about backing it up, because where we find ourselves in the league, it is about not just doing it once, it's about backing it up now.

“But again, it's a lot easier going into the game feeling a lot better about yourself, even with little things like three games in a week, the importance of recovery through that period. The way the game ended and the feeling after the game, your legs certainly feel a lot better. And you feel better mentally as well, rather than if it went the other way. So there's a lot of positives to take from it, that's for sure.

“It'll be a real tough game, as it always is. They're very well coached, very well organised. They've got pace on the team as well. So it'll be a tough test for us, but we've got an opportunity to build on what we've done on Tuesday night. We need to start the game in the same mindset as we did then.”