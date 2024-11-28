Gray’s men determined to secure rare win after emotional home draw

It didn’t take long for Hibs to pack away the emotion of the night. Wasn’t difficult for players and coaching staff to switch from heart-pumping adrenaline to cool-headed analysis.

Within minutes of the full-time whistle on Tuesday night, the more grounded members of David Gray’s team were already fretting over the three goals conceded in a pulsating draw with Aberdeen. Focusing on the improvements needed to start actually winning league games – the only guaranteed way to escape the drop zone in a typically cut-throat Scottish Premiership.

Yes, to a man, the players have all been eager to point out how hard they fought for an under-fire gaffer in a fixture that might easily have spent the end for Gray, goal scorer Nicky Cadden pointedly declaring: “If that doesn't show we're all right behind him, then I don't know what will.”

But these guys are professionals. Paid not to play but to win. So it didn’t take more than a few minutes for them to shift focus from Rocky Bushiri’s late, late equaliser to the loss of another three goals. And address issues that MUST be tackled if they’re to stand any chance of beating Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

“Obviously Aberdeen are flying in the league,” said Cadden, whose injury-time free-kick would have attracted ALL of the headlines, had Ester Sokler and big Rocky not stolen his thunder, the wide man adding: “But we can't keep scoring four goals at home to win a match.

“Of course, that’s how you have to think. Here's what we did right, here's what we did wrong.

“At the end of the day we've conceded three goals at home - and that's not good enough. Obviously, we can take the positives from it, we've fought to the very end, but we need to dissect the three goals we lost and try to do better.

“It’s been a tricky time. There's no hiding away from the fact that we've not been good enough.

“It ultimately comes down to the gaffer, but at the end of the day sometimes you can't blame the gaffer, you need to blame us. Because we're not performing and we're not doing what you asked.

“At the end of the day, we only took a point from Aberdeen, it's not the three. But it's definitely something to build on. And we went right to the very end of it. Hopefully you can tell we're all in it and we're all behind the gaffer.

“You can tell a lot by the celebrations at the end of the Aberdeen game. We're working to do well - and we're not happy with the situation we're in. As happy as we were to equalise, and as happy as we were for Rocky, nobody is satisfied with a point. So we just need to try to get the three on Saturday.”

Bushiri certainly picked the ideal moment to score his first goal for Hibs. And there genuinely couldn’t have been a more popular scorer at Easter Road, with the big man’s team-mates all thrilled for him.

Summer signing Cadden said: “Honestly, since I've been at the club, Rocky's been brilliant. He's what a nice guy he is. He brightens up everybody's day and I'm so delighted for him to get his goal.

“It says something about him as well because he's had to wait. It’s been tough for him, not starting many games. Everyone knows what that’s like.

“He’s come in against St Mirren and done really well. I thought he'd done really well on Saturday as well. And then against Aberdeen he’s done well to score his goal; all the boys were delighted for him. As I said, what a guy Rocky is.”

For the record, Cadden only THINKS he’ll be on free-kicks from now on. Although it’s hard to see anyone being brave enough to try to chuck him off any set-piece set up for that mighty left boot of his.

“I do practice them here and there after training,” he said, adding: “It felt like it was a good position for us. I felt like it was a good distance and there's nothing better than seeing it go in.

“Yeah, at that point, I thought we might even go on to win the game. But then their third goal goes in.

“A great finish but, to be honest, there are mistakes in that from our point of view. But to keep going and keep fighting to the last minute shows something, I hope.”

Along with twin brother Chris, Cadden is looking forward to returning to Motherwell at the weekend. It’s a town and a club the boys know only too well, having come through the ranks at Fir Park under the watchful eye of dad Steve.

Nicky, who hasn’t played at the ground since a League Cup tie with Morton over five years ago, said: “Yeah, it'll be strange going back. It's just round the corner from my house.

“Chris tells me he always gets abuse back at Fir Park – and I’m sure I’ll get some too. But I’m sure there are still a lot of old faces from when I was there back in the day. And I could always pop in for lunch at my Dad’s before the game!”