Hibs hunting silverware as new gaffer Gray takes Easter Road leap

Rookie boss prepping team for Premier Sports Cup challenge

A decade on from his Easter Road debut, David Gray is about to take one more giant leap in his Hibernian journey. With an early shot at silverware on the horizon? That’s very definitely part of the plan, at least.

The new Hibs boss, a four-time caretaker gaffer finally taking charge of HIS team for the first time on home soil, vividly remembers the day he first ran out of the Easter Road tunnel as a player for the club he supported. And not just because the afternoon ended in a 2-1 victory over Livingston, courtesy of a crazy winning goal from keeper Mark Oxley.

“I do,” said Gray, when asked if he could recall details of that day, the head coach adding: “Mark Oxley scored - I was delighted he scored because it was a really slow game, on a really hot day. I remember it well, actually. And I remember him scoring. Fond memories.

Hibernian goalkeeper Mark Oxley (left) celebrates his goal with team-mate Jordan Forster on a sweltering day at Easter Road in 2014 - David Gray’s home debut.

“I’ve said many times that it’s a fantastic place to play, the players will enjoy it. But we need to make sure we do everything right. If we do that the fans will be right behind us, I’m sure.”

Asked if he could imagine being boss ten years on from that slightly nutty first exposure to playing at Easter Road, Gray – who would go on to help Hibs win promotion from the Championship, as well as scoring a rather famous goal at Hampden in May of 2016 – admitted: “Probably not! I actually remember my very first game after I came back up, it was away to Berwick Rangers; my first 45 minutes. I’d only had two or three days training and then it was straight into the game. I think I scored with a tackle that day as well.

“So if I think back to that moment and where I am now, it’s a relatively short space of time. But I also know how lucky I am to have worked for such a fantastic club. I know what it means, it means a lot to me and I’m very humbled to be in this position.

“When you play for a club like Hibs the demands are on you home and away - but the expectation especially at home from the fans is there. That’s why the new players have come to this club; to challenge themselves at a new level, and to play with a big club where there are expectations and pressure every week.”

Gray has already targeted winning the Premier Sports Cup as a goal for his team. After a positive start at the weekend, running out 5-0 winners away to Elgin City, Hibs will be looking to build momentum when Queen’s Park come calling on Group C business tonight.

The gaffer admitted: “I’ve been in both situations – had really successful group stages, but also been on the receiving end of not getting out of the group. The Elgin game was the first step towards trying to win this trophy. That’s what a club like this demands.

“The players know that’s a realistic target. It’s achievable. I’ve been very lucky to have been able to win something at this club, so I know it’s achievable. It’s difficult. I know that. But everyone here has to believe they can do it.”