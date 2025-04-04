Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newell paying price for early-season efforts as Youan close to comeback

Hibs captain Joe Newell has suffered an injury setback that could keep him out of action for the rest of the season. And Easter Road gaffer David Gray admits the skipper may need another operation to address niggling groin and abdomen problems.

Newell, who went under the knife to fix a double hernia earlier in the season, hasn’t featured since being forced off at half-time in the December 29 home win over Kilmarnock. The midfielder, still a hugely influential figure in the dressing room despite his enforced absence, did make it into the match-day squad for last month’s home win over Celtic – only to feel an issue in the warm-up that kept him on the bench.

Gray, who takes his team to Ibrox seeking a statement win against Rangers tomorrow, said: “Unfortunately for Joe, we've had a bit of a setback on that one. You know, we've been trying to push him through and trying sort of manually manage him. Trying to get that niggling injury he's had for a significant number of weeks now, to be honest.

“But he's had a bit of a setback on that front. So it's looking likely that we might have to take him out for a period.

“We're going to find out more on that next week. But it's looking likely that could be a longer term thing now.

“Rather than push him, we may just shut him down. And then hopefully have a very good pre-reason.

Hibs boss Gray: ‘It’s really frustrating for Joe ...’

“He might be in a situation where his season is finished. But we don’t know yet. Maybe it’s too soon to say that – but it’s looking that way, which is really frustrating for Joe.

“Especially how hard he's worked to try and get himself back into the team. Constantly putting his hand up to play at the start of the season when he wasn't quite right. Never shying away from it.

“And now we're getting all the rewards, getting success at the back end, he's desperate to be part of it. So there's nobody more frustrated than him.

“But he's still got a huge part to play between now and the end of the season. With the players, off the pitch, potentially.”

Admitting surgery is a likely outcome, Gray said: “We're probably looking at the best thing that fixes the problem, rather than looking for a quick fix now. Just with the frustration he's had. And the setbacks along the way.

“So we’ll look at that. And we should get a clearer idea, next week, of what that looks like.

“But clearly this close to the end of the season, eight weeks or seven games, sometimes there's a bigger picture. It’s a problem with the groin/stomach area. That whole lower region there.

“So I think it's a niggling thing, We've addressed a couple of different areas within it. But it's looking like we might have to go down that route (surgery).”

While Nicky Cadden is back from a hamstring problem earlier than expected and is likely to be among the substitutes for tomorrow’s trip to Glasgow, Elie Youan continues to be frustrated in his attempts to recovery from a toe problem – an issue now exacerbated by pain in his knee.

“it’s a frustrating one for him,” said Gray. “Not anything like Joe, but he’s had a bit of an issue again with his toe.

“It should be resolved pretty quickly. It's something that has been really frustrating for everybody.

“He got himself back fit, got back into training. And then had a little bit of a spike during that international break, which put him back a little bit. Still hopeful for … probably not this weekend but certainly moving forward.”