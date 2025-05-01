Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Could Gray welcome back key men for head-to-head showdown with rivals Dundee United at Easter Road?

Hibs hope to have one of their most dangerous attacking threats back and ready to impact on the race for Europe, as Elie Youan looks to put months of injury misery behind him with an imminent return to full training. And David Gray could have a key defensive stalwart closer to fitness as he prepares for this weekend’s head-to-head showdown with rivals Dundee United at Easter Road.

Currently sitting in third place in the Scottish Premiership, with the potential of guaranteed group stage UEFA football still within their grasp, Hibs are level on points with Aberdeen following last weekend’s tough away loss at Pittodrie – but are sitting on a much better goal difference than any of the teams looking to chase them down. United are currently three points behind Gray’s men.

After seeing their unbeaten league run stopped at an astonishing 17 games, then, Hibs need to at least maintain the gap between themselves and Jim Goodwin’s Tannadice team when the sides meet in Edinburgh on Saturday. With Aberdeen away to St Mirren, there is also pressure to at least match the Dons’ result.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 loss in the Granite City was the first time Hibs hadn’t scored in a league game since mid-February. With Celtic and St Mirren away to come before the final-day clash with Rangers at Easter Road on May 17, any extra firepower – even available on the bench – would be welcomed by Gray.

French ace hasn’t started since Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle

Youan, who has played just 22 minutes of football since picking up a toe injury in the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle, has been struggling with the original problem AND a knee strain since making that brief substitute’s appearance in the Scottish Cup loss to Celtic on March 9. But the Frenchman is scheduled to train with the team tomorrow, a major step in his recovery.

Gray has insisted, meanwhile, that the 26-year-old will NOT require weeks of training-ground work before being reintroduced to competitive football, explaining: “One thing Elie always does is he always works incredibly hard. So it's not as if he ever deconditions, as in worrying about him putting on loads of weight or anything like that.

“He's very professional, very diligent in what he does. So he's a huge threat if he can get him back to the levels where he needs to be, and a good asset to have.”

If the imminent return of Youan at one end of the park would be a bonus, Gray might also receive a boost in defence ahead of the United game, with Lewis Miller was back on the grass doing rehab yesterday.

The Socceroos defender, superb on the right side of a back three in recent weeks, missed the defeat in Aberdeen with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old, guaranteed to be at Hibs for another season at least after an extension clause in his contract was triggered by the club, will have to prove his fitness in training tomorrow before Gray makes a final selection call.