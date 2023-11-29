Hibs Picture: SNS Group

Hibs will welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road this weekend as they hope to take revenge on their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat. The Hibees were last in action against Dundee on Saturday and secured a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller.

Nick Montgomery's side now sit fifth, just one place behind Hearts, and will hope to secure another three points this weekend as they look to distance themselves from the Den Park side and Kilmarnock who are creeping up behind them on points. The Dons, however, currently sit in tenth place but with two games in hand, they will hope to beat Hibs for a second time in a row to bounce back up the league. Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, here is the latest news coming from Easter Road.

Hibs make personnel changes and address shareholder situation

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Begbie and Scott Fraser have been appointed as Hibs non-executive directors with long-standing board member Bruce Langholm stepping away from the club. The side also revealed they have moved to correct confirmation statements in regard to their shareholding after apparent ‘discrepancies’ were found during a recent audit.

A statement from Hibs said: “Following a recent routine internal audit of the club’s corporate documentation, the club identified certain discrepancies in the shareholder information presented at Companies House in its annual confirmation statements. As a result the club has taken the necessary steps to correct these discrepancies by filing corrective confirmation statements at Companies House on November 27, 2023.”

Hibs' transfer stance clear

Edinburgh News has revealed Nick Montgomery's hopes of securing centre-half Will Fish on a long-term deal. The Hibees boss has expressed interest in persuading Manchester United to let their young prospect continue his development in the Scottish Premiership.

At present, the 20-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and is currently on a season-long loan that still allows the Red Devils to recall their player in January. He could equally be recalled just to be loaned out elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his star defender, Montgomery has said: "I would love to keep Will, not just this season but on a permanent deal. The kid is still just 20 years old, and he’s growing every week. I think his performances belie his age. He plays like a seasoned professional."

Hibs player takes step forward in recovery

Jake Doyle-Hayes' ankle is apparently now in a 'perfect' condition but Nick Montgomery is cautious about a quick return to competitive fixtures. The Irishman has been plagued with continuous ankle injuries since the end of last season. However, he is now finally on the road to full recovery following a recent operation.