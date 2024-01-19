Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs loanee Will Fish has been enjoying an impressive stint at Easter Road this season and as such has been attracting the eyes of recruiters elsewhere in Britain.

The Manchester United defender came through Old Trafford's academy and was originally sent out on loan to Stockport County before being sent north of the border ahead of the 2022/23 season. The centre-back has featured in England's Under 17, 18 and 19 squads and has enjoyed 28 appearances for the Hibees so far this season already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fish has been a key part of Nick Montgomery's set-up and previously featured for Lee Johnson in all five UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. He is already confirmed to remain in Leith for the remainder of the season but several clubs, including Championship side Cardiff are reportedly showing interest in signing him on a permanent basis this summer.

Will Fish celebrates scoring his only goal for the Hibees vs Aberdeen

According to reports from The Athletic, Fish could enjoy a move to the EFL second tier of football when his contract at United expires at the end of the season.

This is not the first time Fish has caught the eye of transfer speculation and it was reported by Edinburgh News before Christmas that the Hibs boss would love to land the defender on a longer term deal. Speaking in November, Monty admitted: "I would love to keep Will, not just this season but on a permanent deal. The kid is still just 20 years old, and he’s growing every week. I think his performances belie his age. He plays like a seasoned professional."

At the time, Fish declared his commitment to the Hibees but with an offer from a Championship side in the mix, it remains to be seen whether the permanent deal can be sorted.