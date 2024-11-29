Hibs loanee's lack of game time explained by rival gaffer ahead of weekend showdown

Winger limited to sub appearances since deadline day move

A Hibs loanee’s lack of game time has been explained by the gaffer trying to inflict defeat on David Gray’s men this weekend. And Motherwell boss Stewart Kettlewell says he hopes to see Jair Tavares back in the thick of things after sitting out Saturday’s game under the terms of his loan agreement.

Portuguese winger Tavares, signed by Lee Johnson amid much hype only to be dropped by the Englishman, was given a reprieve under Nick Montgomery. But he found himself out of Gray’s plans following a busy summer of transfer activity.

The 23-year-old secured a season-long loan to Motherwell on deadline day. But he’s only made a handful of substitute appearances for the Steelmen.

Kettlewell, who will be looking to strengthen their grip on a top-six place with victory against a Hibs side still rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table, said: “Jair has, at times, trained really, really well. His opportunity has been limited for one reason or another. It might be that players ahead of him that have had that opportunity have done well.

“We brought him in because of his pace. We brought him in because he can be direct, and he can take on the opponent. He can eliminate the opponent. That's what we've seen in him.

“He's trained well again this week. He's been a wee bit stop-start by not being able to play against Hibs when we won at Easter Road earlier in the season, which has an effect, and an illness which took him out for a period of time as well.

“It has been a wee bit stop-start. Hopefully, we get this game out of the way and he's another one that gets an opportunity to go and show what he's about."