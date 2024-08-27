Over the years, Hibs have had 38 different full-time managers – but which ones have won the most matches while in the Easter Road hotseat
Only those managers who had 10 or more matches in charge have been considered.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 10 Hibs managers with the best win percentages in the club’s history.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 10 Hibs managers with the best win percentages. Photo: Third Party
2. Jock Stein
Period as Hibs manager: 1964–1965. Win percentage: 62%. 31 wins from 50 games. The late great Jock Stein remains, thanks to his 62 per cent win rate, Hibs’ most successful permanent manager. Photo: Third Party
3. Alan Stubbs
Period as Hibs manager: 2014–2016. 59% win ratio. 59 wins from 100 games. Having started his management career with Hibernian in 2014, Alan Stubbs led the club to a Scottish Cup victory in 2016 - it's first in 114 years. Photo: Third Party
4. John Halligan
Period as Hibs manager: 1936. Win ratio: 54.55%. 6 wins from 11 games. Having made 413 appearance for Hibs as a player, John Halligan became Hibs caretaker manager for a brief time in 1938. By all accounts he hated his time in charge, despite having a very credible record. Photo: Third Party
