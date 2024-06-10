Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Boyle has reacted to speculation linking him with a move away from Hibs

Hibs star Martin Boyle has lifted the lid on speculation linking him with a move to the Australian A-League.

The 31-year-old has been the subject of rumours linking him with a switch to both Melbourne City and Perth Glory during the off-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-time Australian international has often said that he would love to make the move down under at some point in his career but claims he is unsure when that time will be.

Boyle, who is currently in his second stint at Easter Road, is contracted to the club until 2025 and insists he is still committed to the cause at Hibs.

The winger, who is currently on international duty, told 10 News First Perth. "Obviously I'll get this game out of the way. Then I'll head back to my own club.

"It's probably cliche, but I'm still under contract. There's been a lot of speculation - there always is at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, like I say, I'm still under contract and as far as it stands, I'll be at Hibernian and if anything changes, it changes."

Elaborating on potentially moving to Australia: "I've always said it, yeah, I said it a few years ago and it's been doing the rounds again.

"Obviously, it's an aim of mine to play in the A-League for sure. When that will happen, I'm not really sure, so we'll just see what the future holds."

Boyle was born in Edinburgh and started his career with Montrose. At 16 years of age he made his debut against Hibs in a Scottish Cup tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three seasons, he completed a move to Dundee, where he was loaned back to Montrose whilst also having a temporary spell at Hibs.

Boyle impressed during his loan spell in 2015 and completed a permanent move to Easter Road where he would spend the next seven years of his career. During that time he helped the team to a Scottish Cup triumph, a Scottish Championship triumph and reached the final of two Scottish League Cups.

His form earned him a seven-figure move to Saudi side Al Faisaly FC in 2022, but his time in the Middle East lasted just 12 months as he made an instant return to the Scottish capital.