Hibs have allowed Luke Amos to leave with six months of his contract remaining, after coming to an agreement that will see the former QPR midfielder become a free agent with immediate effect. With Alasana Manneh coming in to join an already over-loaded collection of midfielders on the books at Easter Road, head coach David Gray felt he could no longer refuse Amos his desire to move on in search of regular game time elsewhere.

The 27-year-old has made just 15 appearances in all competition since being handed an 18-month contract by then-manager Nick Montgomery when the experienced midfielder signed as a free agent during last season’s January window. His ability to contribute was initially hampered by injury – and he’s never nailed down a place as even a regular substitute under gaffer David Gray.

Amos welcomed in the new year with a not-so-subtle expression of hope that he might be allowed to move on once the window re-opened, posting on LinkedIn: "Looking ahead to 2025 and the January window, hopeful it will provide a new opportunity! Things don't always go to plan but you can only control what you can control. Wishing everyone a successful and blessed 2025!"

Confirming that they’d done a deal allowing Amos to leave by “mutual consent” and “with the very best wishes of everyone at Hibernian FC”, the club issued a statement just after 10 pm this evening. And Gray added his own thanks to a player who has, on occasion, stepped off the bench to fill a hole for Hibs under the new boss.

“Luke hasn’t played as much as he’d like this season, and expressed an interest to explore other opportunities,” said Gray, the first-year head coach adding: “We have allowed him to move on and make the next steps in his playing career. I would like to thank Luke for his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

