The latest Hibs transfer deal has been confirmed as the club continue to strengthen David Gray’s ranks.

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Young Boys midfielder Miguel Chaiwa on a long-term contract.

He is the sixth arrival this summer transfer window after midfielder Jamie McGrath, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, versatile option Josh Mulligan, striker Thibault Klidje and centre back Grant Hanley, the Scotland international joining this week. Aged 21, Chaiwa joins for an undisclosed fee on a three year deal, but Hibs have the option to extend that until 2029.

A Zambian international, the battler has worked his way into the Swiss Super League side’s ranks after joining in 2022. He has Champions League experience and featured against Celtic at Parkhead earlier this year in a league phase clash. Chaiwa now joins Hibs, who face Kilmarnock in the Premiership this Sunday, off the back of a 2-0 away win at Partizan Belgrade in their Conference League third round qualifier first leg on Thursday.

On the signing of the midfielder, head coach Gray said: “We’re pleased to bring Miguel to the Club, he adds strength to our midfield options. He’s a young, athletic player that has a lot of potential. He’s keen to learn and develop, and we look forward to working with him and helping him to progress.

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Miguel is a young player that we’ve been impressed with for some time. There’s been a lot of interest in him across Europe and we’re delighted he’s chosen to join Hibs as the next step in his career. He’s a talented youngster who has a lot of potential, and has the attributes to be a success in the Scottish game. I look forward to seeing him in green and white, and to see how he progresses during his time with us.”

A club statement adds: “We’re delighted to announce the permanent signing of young defensive midfielder Miguel Chaiwa, subject to work permit approval. The 21-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys, putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. We also have an option to extend his contract by a further campaign.

Who is Miguel Chaiwa?

“The athletic midfielder joined BSC Young Boys in the summer of 2022 and worked his way into their First Team set-up, going onto make 31 appearances in all competitions. 15 of those came during the 2024/25 campaign, including Champions League appearances against Galatasaray, Celtic, and Red Star Belgrade. He also lifted the Swiss Cup and the Swiss Super League with Young Boys in the 2022/23 campaign. On the international front, Chaiwa has earned 11 senior caps for the Zambia National Team.”

A Young Boys statement reads: “The 21-year-old midfielder Miguel Chaiwa is permanently transferring from BSC Young Boys to Hibernian Football Club Edinburgh in the Scottish Premiership. The Zambian national team player (12 international caps) joined YB from FC Shamuel in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has made 34 competitive appearances for the Young Boys' first team.

“Chaiwa also played 23 times for the YB U21 team in the Promotion League and 5 times for the U19 team in the UEFA Youth League. In the second half of the 2023/24 season, Chaiwa played on loan for FC Schaffhausen in the Challenge League (14 matches). BSC Young Boys thanks Miguel Chaiwa for his commitment and wishes him all the best for his future career.”