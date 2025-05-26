Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hibs

Hibs are in off season mode and attentions now turn to preparing for the next campaign.

The weekend was filled with a tinge of disappointment for the club, as Aberdeen’s shock Scottish Cup success denies a cemented route to a UEFA league phase. But that does not take away from what was an impressive debut campaign in the dugout for head coach and club icon David Gray, who’s side finished third in the Premiership.

Now Hibs must gear up for Europa League qualifiers to start in late July alongside a defence of the league’s third spot. Here are some of the latest headlines to emerge with Easter Road flavourings.

CEO update

The club have confirmed a CEO is incoming, with a candidate recently accepting the position. Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko have provided an update, the latter saying: “We’re really pleased with the candidate who has accepted the position. He’s a good person, fits the culture, and has shown business acumen that’ll help take the club to a new level on the commercial side.

“He wants to connect with the community, develop all aspects of the club, and take Hibernian to the next level as we compete in Europe. We’re excited about the individual and he will get started soon.”

Following on from Black Knights president Bezbatchenko, chairman Gordon added: “We’ve had a very thorough process led by Tim, the Board and I. We have been really pleased with the calibre of applicants that came forward, and we’re at the point now where we’re very happy with the person we’re moving forward with. I think he’ll be a great fit for us managing the business side of the Club and a good cultural fit. He’s working his transition period now at his current club and we will make an announcement in the coming months.”

Celtic set to move on Hibs loanee

Kwon spent the season on loan at Hibs from Celtic. He moved to Easter Road after impressing in another spell in the Premiership at St Mirren. His game time was eventually limited in Leith and he played 22 times, now heading back to Celtic where he is contracted until 2028. How long he remains in Hoops remains to be seen as Sky Sports claim Kwon is one of five players that the league champions are looking to shift over the summer window. They stand ‘open to offers’ for Kwon, Marco Tilio, Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Stephen Welsh.

Former Hibs boss returns to Scottish football

Jim Duffy is back in the game as assistant manager at Queen’s Park. He has had a lengthy career in the Scottish game and managed Hibs between 1996-1998, operating mainly in the lower leagues with clubs like Morton, Clyde and Dumbarton. Duffy will now be an experienced head to go to for guidance in rookie head coach Sean Crighton’s first campaign.

Duffy said: “When I got the call from Sean it’s something that came out the blue. Once you see the facilities and you imagine yourself back involved, it is a tremendous opportunity and I am very appreciative of Sean for giving me that call. I had Sean as a player at Morton a few years ago and he became a young coach towards the latter stages of my tenure at Cappielow. He now has a great opportunity here as head-coach at Queen’s Park and I’m delighted he has invited me along to be his assistant.

“I have been out of the game for a little while – actually the longest time away from football in my life – and you do think that maybe that’s it. But when you get the call the adrenaline kicks in, the juices start flowing again and the thrill of being involved with players, training, dressing rooms and dugouts – you can’t beat it. I can’t wait to get going again.”