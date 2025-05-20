Here are some of the latest Hibs headlines as the club enter the off season.

It’s time for relaxation and pondering on success for Hibs after a terrific Premiership campaign drew to a close at the weekend.

A 2-2 draw with Rangers ended the term for David Gray’s side, who already knew they were finishing third ahead of the game at Easter Road. They now look ahead to next season, where if Celtic win the Scottish Cup on Saturday, at least eight European games will be played next season with a league phase spot banked in the Conference League through entry to the Europa League play-off.

Summer brings with it plenty of rolling headlines for players past and present at the club. Here are some of the latest when it comes to Hibs.

Ryan Reynolds Wrexham message to former Hibs star

Steven Fletcher is now a free agent after his exit from Wrexham. The Welsh side are now in the English Championship, backed by their Hollywood owners, and one of them in Ryan Reynolds has come out and personally thanked the man who scored 52 times in 189 Hibs outings. Fletcher netted 16 times in 77 Wrexham appearances.

Reynolds said: "Mr Steven Fletcher: words aren’t agile enough to capture what you’ve brought to Wrexham, the sport, and the lives of myself and this whole town. You aren’t a PART of greatness. You ARE greatness. I don’t really know what a co-chairman is supposed to do or say in these moments, and I don’t much care. I’m gonna miss you. I’ll miss your leadership and wit and the way you remind everyone — including me — that this is also FUN. Like the first day we met, I’m here for you any time and any place. Always."

Hibs star lands international call

Jordan Obita has joined Hibs’ growing contingent of players set for international duty this summer. He has been called up for the first time for Uganda’s friendly double-header against Cameroon and the Gambia in Morocco, both matches taking place in June. It's Obita's first involvement with the Cranes and he has represented England at U18, U19, U20, and U21 level. Obita has fought for his place at left wing back with Nicky Cadden this season and has also won Player of the Year for 2024 while at Easter Road.

Falkirk sign up ex Hibee

Sean Mackie will get another chance at Premiership level after signing a new deal with Falkirk. The Hibs youth academy graduate who featured 21 times in Leith has helped the Bairns back to the top flight and has now penned a new one-year deal to ensure his place in John McGlynn’s squad.

The boss said: “More good news, we’re delighted that Sean Mackie has decided to extend his contract with us. Sean’s had another good season, even with the competition at left back between him and Leon McCann. He’s a very solid player who’s picked up the way we play and is getting better and better. I’m very much looking forward to working more with Sean in the exciting Premiership season ahead.”