Allan Delferrière has left Hibs on loan | SNS Group

The Belgian has been unable to force his way into David Gray’s plans at Easter Road

Hibs midfielder Allan Delferrière has joined Racing Union Lëtzebuerg on loan for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

The central midfielder made his Hibs debut in May 2022, and has since gone on to make nine first-team appearances. Seven of those came last season before he joined Czech side MFK Vyškov on a sixth-month loan in January 2024.

Now, the 22-year-old will link up with the Luxembourg top-flight side for the rest of the season, who currently sit fifth place after four games.

Head Coach, David Gray, commented: “I have had several conversations with Allan and we both agreed that at this stage of his career, it is best for his own development to be playing regular football.

“This opportunity provides exactly that – and will be a good chance for Allan to play at another competitive level and keep improving. We wish him all the best with the move and look forward to seeing how he progresses.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “Allan had a good loan spell in the Czech Republic earlier this year and he definitely benefitted from playing senior football on a regular basis.

“He loves playing football and being out on the pitch, and hopefully he will come back a more complete footballer after his time in Luxembourg. We look forward to following his progress closely and we wish him all the best.”