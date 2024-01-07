Hibs 'primed' to land Leeds United defender on loan

Nick Montogmery could be closing in on his first signing as Hibs boss from his hometown club.

Hibs could be close to announcing their first signing of the January transfer window as Nick Montgomery looks to add some much needed defensive reinforcements.

According to a report from our sister title The Yorkshire Evening Post, young defender Kris Moore is 'primed' to complete a loan move to Easter Road this month. The 20-year old's main position is centre back but he has operated across the back four for the EFL Championship club's Under 21 side, playing at right back and left back while also skippering the team.

He has played most of his football at right back this season and is said to be 'widely considered as ready for first team football' by the YEP but could struggle to find regular game time in the first team at Elland Road due to Daniel Farke's 'wealth of options' in defence. A loan spell away from the Yorkshire club would be the first taste of competitive senior football for the player who recently signed a contract extension until June 2025.

Although he may not have the experience at senior level, Moore has racked up almost sixty appearances for Leeds' Under-21s, including outings for the previous iteration of the reserves known as the Under-23s. With Chris Cadden out injured and Lewis Miller away at the Asian Cup with Australia, it's understandable that right back would be one of the first areas in which Montgomery looks to add more depth.

The Hibs boss commented on the Edinbrugh club being linked with Moore earlier this month but refused to give any sort of commitment. He said: “I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs. We’ve been linked with a lot of players since I’ve been at the club.

"Right now, there’s nothing to tell you. As soon as there are players in, you’ll know. But we are looking across the country and overseas to find players who can help us.”

