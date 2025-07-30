Sunderland ace Triantis update on eve of make-or-break clash

David Gray believes Europa League opponents Midtjylland are still favourites to progress to the next round at Easter Road tomorrow night, despite Hibs shocking the experienced UEFA competitors in Denmark last week. But he believes a record home crowd will give his players an extra edge as they look to reach the third qualifying round at the expense of a club with impressive track record in European group stage football.

Hibs, who have never made it beyond the qualifying rounds since European football’s governing body revamped their major club competitions into groups and now league phases, took a deserved early lead at the MCH Arena last Thursday night. And Midtjylland needed a late free-kick to escape with a 1-1 draw.

But Gray is adamant that his team will have to surpass even that performance in order to avoid dropping in to the Conference League, the former club captain insisting: “I think as far as I'm concerned, the challenge doesn't get any easier from our point of view.

“They'll still be favourites because of who they are clearly, we know that. But the players need to take confidence in themselves.

“We need to be at our absolute best, we know that. We know we still need to improve from the first leg. They’ll look to improve so we definitely need to do that.

“There are areas in which we can improve which is positive, but we also need to replicate the defensive display they had. You're going to need every single player as well because it's early on in the competitive stuff as well.

“If there's ever an occasion to look forward to, it's certainly this one. We're well aware of the challenge, the players are well aware of the challenge, but these are the nights you want.

“This is why you do it. I spoke about the rewards for last season, I know I keep repeating myself when I say that, but it is the opportunity to play in Europe, a sell-out crowd.

“Because they've only got a few hundred supporters coming over, this will be the most Hibs supporters at a game for 40 years or something, potentially so. We want to start the game well, we need the crowd right behind us, which I'm sure they will be, which will add to the occasion and the atmosphere - and the players need to look forward to that and relish that.”

Fan turn-out a reflection on ‘journey’ of last season

With Midtjylland’s away support unlikely to stretch much beyond 200, Hibs expect to have in excess of 18,500 home fans at the game. That’s a record in the modern era of Easter Road.

Gray said: “You need to use that. I think it's a reflection on how well the group's done last season, when you look at the journey the whole club went on, even at every level, the academy doing so well, the women's team doing so well, the feel-good factor around the football club at the minute - and the fans play a massive role in that every single week.

“I say it all the time. Win, lose or draw, they're the ones that go through it, they're the ones that have to pay their money to support the club and this is their reward. The trip they had over to Denmark, everyone says it was a real positive one, the stories, the videos, I’ve heard about it, which is great.

“And then a sell-out at Easter Road. What more can you ask for as a player to go and play in these situations?

“It's why you should want to come and play for this club when you do. The genuine opportunity to play in Europe.

“These are the nights that don't come around very often in your career potentially, so you need to make the most of them and make sure they don't pass you by.”

Triantis future addressed

Gray delivered a non-committal response to reports that Nectar Triantis would definitely NOT be returning to Hibs for a third spell, meanwhile, answering a question on the subject by saying: “If that's the lie of the land, I think I've been very consistent with saying I was quite clear. Nectar did so well for us last season, we know that.

“We've also been very clear that it's not just Nectar Triantis. We can't put everything into one position or one player, we know that.

“So the hard work has been going on and whilst it was still a potential opportunity, you'd always look to try and explore it because of how well he'd done. We are constantly looking to see what can be done to try and improve the squad - but clearly my full focus right this minute in time is tomorrow night and the game.

“I think what Nectar was, he was a strong defensive minded player that can play in the middle of the pitch. We've got a lot of quality in there currently in the building which is great.

“We've added to that as well with Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan, who can play centrally, still got Joe Newell to come back, he's someone that's been out for a significant period. He’s getting stronger and fitter every day which is a real positive if we can get him back to the level.”