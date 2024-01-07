Rangers could land Hibs unexpected Serie A windfall, Hearts hand deal to midfielder

The latest transfer talk from Hearts and Hibs as the January transfer window approaches the end of its first week.

Hibernian are set to land an unexpected windfall as one former star is reportedly closing in on a move during the January transfer window.

Just under 18 months have passed since left-back Josh Doig left Easter Road to join Hellas Verona and the Scotland Under-21 has gone on to make 35 appearances for the Serie A club. However, there has been talk suggesting Doig could be allowed to move on during the January transfer window and he has been linked with a move back to Scotland with Rangers.

Josh Doig in action for Hellas Verona

Football Scotland have also claimed Torino are keen to keep Doig in Italy and have offered their league rivals around £3.5m plus a loan involving Gvidas Gineitis in a player-plus-cash deal. Significantly, the report also states Hibs will be due part of any fee paid for Doig after inserting a sell-on clause that will earn them around 27.5 percent of any profit Verona make on the defender.

Hearts land Canadian prospect

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Canadian youngster Lennon Thompson and revealed the talented midfielder will spend the remainder of the season with their B Team.

The 19-year-old is said to have impressed during a trial with Hearts, who have now handed a deal to the former Vancouver Whitecaps academy player.