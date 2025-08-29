Everything you need to know about Hibs' home game with Premiership rivals St Mirren.

Hibs will hope to bounce back from their agonising UEFA Conference League exit at the hands of Legia Warsaw when they host Premiership rivals St Mirren on Sunday.

David Gray’s men fell to a 2-1 home defeat in the home leg of their play-off round tie with the Polish side last week but produced a brave display in the second leg in Warsaw on Thursday as Michael Chaiwa, Martin Boyle and Rocky Bushiri put their side within touching distance of facing the league phase of the competition. However, a last gasp strike from Legia forward Juergen Elitim forced the tie into extra-time where Hibs’ European journey was brought to an end by a goal from substitute Mileta Rajovic.

With that disappointment now behind them, Hibs will turn their focus towards building on a solid start to the new Premiership season after they earned four points from a visit to Dundee and a home clash with Kilmarnock. But what lies ahead when they host the Buddies and will the game be shown live on television?

Where and when does Hibs v St Mirren take place?

Hibs will face St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday, August 31. Kick off has been scheduled for 3pm.

What has David Gray said ahead of Hibs v St Mirren?

Hibs boss David Gray speaking ahead of the UEFA Conference League play-off first leg against Legia Warsaw. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking after Thursday’s Conference League exit, the Hibs boss said: “I’m immensely proud of that. It’s hard to take because of that. We need to make sure we come back stronger. Obviously I’m very deflated, I’m devastated for the players. I’m really, really proud of that level of performance. The bravery of every player, everyone who came on the pitch, I’m really proud.

“We need to remember this feeling. It’s a really sore feeling and I’ve also just reminded the players of how far this group have come. Eight or nine months ago, bottom of the league after 13 or 14 games, to being where we are right now, minutes away from [the Conference League]. A lot to be proud about, even though we never accept losing games of football.”

What has Stephen Robinson said about Hibs v St Mirren?

St. Mirren earned a commendable 1-1 draw against Rangers. | Getty Images

The Buddies boss said: “I think David has done an incredible job and I did vote for him as manager of the year last season. He has shown real character to turn that around; a real nous and know-how. I believe the squad he has put together is very, very competitive and they will go on and have a very good season.

“He has lots of quality and lots of choices. He deserves all the credit in the world and we know we are going to face a tough task. He has been backed heavily which is credit to their board. It has been five tough games to start with but we will go there with no fear.”

What is the latest team news ahead of Hibs v St Mirren?

David Gray has a number of calls to make in the aftermath of the Conference League exit as he decides whether to retain faith with Jamie McGrath or hand a recall to Josh Campbell. Nicky Cadden will be assessed after he returned to the starting lineup in Thursday’s game following a hamstring injury. St Mirren will be without Conor McMenamin (calf), Liam Donnelly (achilles) and Roland Idowu (knee) and Jonah Ayunga is a doubt due to a knee issue.

Is St Mirren v Hibs live on television or is there a live stream available?

The fixture has not been selected for live television broadcast - and news over possible live streams from St Mirren or Hibs is still awaited.