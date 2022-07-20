Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colette Cavanagh was named in last year's SWPL team of the year. Credit: Rangers FC Twitter

Rangers have completed the signing of sought after Hibernian player Colette Cavanagh.

The versatile player become’s the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) champions fourth signing of the campaign, and joins the club after three years in Edinburgh.

Cavanagh was included in the in the inaugural PFA Women’s Team of the Year last season, the only Hibs player to do so, and was the stand out in Dean Gibson’s side as they finished fourth in the SWPL.

A vital player for the capital club, the 23-year-old youth international is capable of playing in midfield or defence and was a firm favourite with Hibees fans since her move from Celtic Women in 2019.

The versatile player was one of a number of players who departed the club at the end of the last campaign, with Gabby English, Alexa Coyle, Eve Donald, Ria McCafferty, Amy Muir, Emily Mutch and Lucy Ronald all departing the club during the summer.

However, Gibson has wasted no time in adding to his ranks, with Hibs one of the SWPL most active sides in the transfer market thanks to the capture of players such as Manchester United youngster Poppy Lawson.

On the move to the Ibrox club, Cavanagh said: “I am delighted, it is a huge club and I am excited to be a part of it.

“It means so much, I didn't think I could be a professional until maybe three years ago when the women's game started to grow.