Hibernian regulars in action from Saudi Arabia to Nicaragua during busy ‘close season’ calendar

Hibs star Martin Boyle is within touching distance of realising his World Cup dream, as the livewire forward stands on the brink of qualification with the high-flying Socceroos. And fellow Easter Road favourite Lewis Miller is expected to a play a key role as Tony Popovic’s Aussies look to cement their reputation as big tournament regulars by qualifying for their SIXTH consecutive World Cup finals.

Last week’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Japan in Perth all but secured Australia’s place in Canada, Mexico and the USA next summer. As long as they don’t lose by more than five goals to Saudia Arabia in the sweltering heat of Jedda tonight, they’ll finish runners-up in Group C of the Asian qualifiers – and punch their ticket to the finals.

For Boyle, the prospect of playing in a World Cup for his adopted home country offers a shot at redemption. Part of the Socceroos squad who made it to the most recent finals in Qatar, the livewire forward sustained a serious knee injury just weeks before the tournament, which was moved from its traditional spot in the calendar to take place in November and December of 2022.

Veteran forward eager to forget injury hell of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Boyle travelled to the tournament as a non-playing member of Graham Arnold’s squad. But the pain of missing out is evident every time the experienced forward – now 32 but still central to new boss Popovic’s thinking – has spoken about the current qualifying campaign.

Speaking just before he flew out to the Socceroos holding camp ahead of the make-or-break clash with Japan, Boyle declared: “I'm back in the international frame. I want to keep producing results for Hibs, get my numbers up - and hopefully knock on the door and get that World Cup that injury took away from me last time.”

Boyle, who WILL be back in a Hibs jersey next season after the club triggered a one-year extension in his contract just before the final game of the campaign, is joined in the Australia squad by Lewis Miller, a regular starter under Popovic. Hibs target Nectar Triantis, named in the training group ahead of the latest qualifiers, withdrew from the squad to focus on his next steps at club level – with a permanent switch to Easter Road still very much on the agenda.

Jack Iredale was also called up for the training camp but didn’t make the final squad for the qualifiers. The Saudi Arabia game kicks off at 7.15 pm UK time today.

Goal for Gambia midfielder Manneh in head-to-head with Easter Road team-mate Obita

Elsewhere in a busy end-of-season international window, Hibs midfielder Alasana Manneh scored for Gambia in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Uganda, who included Easter Road club-mate Jordan Obita in their starting XI. Manneh scored from the penalty spot in the friendly meeting in Marakech. Former England youth international Obita was making just his second appearance for Uganda, having gone through a real baptism of fire in a 3-0 friendly loss to traditional African superpower Cameron in Morocco last week.

Among other Hibees on international duty, Rocky Bushiri played the full 90 minutes in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 3-1 friendly win over Madagascar on Sunday. Nathan Moriah-Welsh put in a full shift as Guyana lost 1-0 to Nicaragua in a World Cup qualifier last week - and is expected to start against Montserrat in Group D of the second round of Concacaf qualifying tomorrow.