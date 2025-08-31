Video breakdown on Legia pursuit of French forward - and Blues striker loan move

Hibs boss David Gray has revealed that he left Elie Youan out of his squad for today’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren because the Easter Road club had received a bid – believed to be from UEFA Conference League conquerors Legia Warsaw – for the French attacker. And Gray has confirmed that he’s still in the market for a centre forward, with a loan deal for Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes inching closer to completion.

Gray, speaking after today’s match, said: “Elie wasn't in the squad, there has been interest and a bid for him at the minute, and with it being so close to the window closing, I felt it was best -whether he moves or he doesn't move. It needs to be right for everybody involved clearly, but right at this moment in time, I was concentrating on the ones that were affecting the group directly today, with the squad.

“And if he moves on, I'd wish him all the very best. I've not had an update on that clearly with the game, my focus has been purely on the game today, this has only just happened in the last few hours.

“So if it happens, I'd wish him all the best. If not, and it doesn't work for everybody involved, we've still got a fantastic asset, and a player that is very much part of the squad, and will continue to be that way if it doesn't happen.”

Youan, who has regularly been linked with big-money moves away from Easter Road in recent seasons, signed a three-year deal in 2023 after a successful loan spell led to a permanent move from St Gallen. Entering the closing months of his contract, he’s still been a more-than-useful impact player this year – but, as revealed here in the run-up to last Thursday night’s aggregate loss to Legia in Warsaw, the Poles are willing to pay just shy of 1 million Euros for Youan.

Former QPR man Dykes would be ideal fit

Gray would definitely welcome Dykes on a season-long loan from Birmingham City, although he refused to be drawn on specifics today, saying: “I understand why there's always names, there's always speculation. One thing I won't do is get drawn on any individual that's contracted to other clubs.

“In terms of profile, what we'll be looking for, we've got a Kieron Bowie type, a physical one, we've also got other players like Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje, more speed and running them behind.

“So we are in the market for another centre forward. In terms of what that looks like, it's about bringing in the right type of person as well. It's not always just about the name or potentially what their profile looks like, we need to feel that they're going to add value to what we've currently got, which is a very good group.

“I expect, as always, while the window is open, you're always looking to try and add to your squad or if you feel something can be done to add to the squad, we'll try and do it. We've said already, we've been linked to the players and that'll happen, in speculation.

“We’d like to do something; we'd like to bring in a centre forward if possible. But we've said the whole time as well, that isn't depending on anything other than, if we can feel we can get a deal that puts us in a better position, and it works for everybody involved and I think that'll go right until the very end, potentially, to see what's available that we think can make the group better, to give us a better chance of being successful.”