Watch our Hibs correspondent run through the latest transfer snippets and talking points around Easter Road.

It’s been a fairly quiet transfer window at Hibs so far but what are the chances that the pace quickly picks up?

David Gray has not made any additions to his squad as of yet but they are on a roll when it comes to Premiership business. They have lost just one of their last 10 games and have entered the top six, with their eyes firmly fixed on European football.

Hibs host Clydebank in the Scottish Cup this weekend. On the transfer front, some exits have beckoned so far, including midfielders Jake Doyle-Hayes and Nohan Kenneh plus young forward Josh O’Connor.

Edinburgh Evening News Hibs correspondent, John Greechan, is clued up on the potential scenarios that could play out at the club over the next few weeks. Some contract talks are debated amid a surging run of form.

Then there’s chat over whether or not Gray needs a striker in his ranks with stars returning from injury. And there’s a train of thought that a certain calibre of player will be hunted by those in Leith.

It’s all part of our latest Hibs transfer bulletin. Watch the full video in the video player above to find out the latest.