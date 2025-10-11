The Hibs star featured for Scotland on Thursday in a triumphant win over Greece.

Grant Hanley has thanked Hibs as his regular Easter Road game time comes with continued Scotland performances.

The defender impressed on Thursday, and proved a threat inside the opposition box during Scotland’s crucial 3-1 win against Greece, in their latest World Cup qualifier. It puts them in a strong position to challenge for top spot in the section that also includes Denmark and Belarus, facing the latter at Hampden on Sunday, after defeating them away from home last month.

Regular football at club level in recent seasons hasn’t been as forthcoming but Hanley has made himself a regular at Hibs since coming into the team after his arrival as a free agent. Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has still regularly called upon him in defence and Hanley has thanked Hibs for giving him the platform to ensure that remains the case.

Grant Hanley on why he’s thankful for Hibs

He said on the win over Greece: “Any footballer will tell you the same, if you're playing regularly, it gives you a better chance to get up to speed, get your distances and timing and get into a rhythm. I'm playing fairly regularly for my club. Coming away and picking up caps, at this stage of my career with what I've been through, it means the world to me. Obviously we were disappointed after the first half.

“We didn't really get to grips with the game, but I think it was important to remind ourselves that we were still in the game, it was 0-0. When we conceded, it probably allowed us to take the shackles off and go and play. I think that shows the character of the squad and the ability to dig deep and get a result. I think in football that's always the most important thing - the result.

“Obviously a performance gives you a better chance of getting a result. But again, what we can take from the night is the character of the squad, the togetherness and how much this team is willing to dig in to get a result. Again, I think it's important to not get know too far ahead of ourselves. It’s obviously a massive result for us, but it's only a massive result if we go and back it up on Sunday.”

Scotland vs Belarus verdict

Andrew Hughes has been added to the Scotland set-up as a set-piece coach, someone Hanley worked with at Norwich City. Dead-ball situations proved key to a couple of Scotland goals midweek and Hanley knows how vital the small gains are. Four points were bagged last month and taking that tally to 10

He added: “It’s football now. Most clubs have a designated set-piece coach. It’s huge. Luckily I’ve worked with Hughesy before at Norwich. I’m delighted for him. He’s been in a couple of camps now and the lads have really taken to him. I think it's a huge part of football. It's a big positive for us the way the goals were scored.

“The last camp was huge for us, picking up four points and obviously picking up three points on Thursday. We need to back that up on Sunday. I'm a little disappointed to concede tonight. I've not seen it back yet. Off the top of my head, I probably would have liked to have done better with it. I guess that's probably just the nature of it being a centre half.”