Hibs v Celtic kick-off time, TV and live stream information for Easter Road battle

By Mark Carruthers
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 12:36 BST

The latest streaming information and live television details ahead of Hibs home game with Premiership leaders Celtic.

Hibs will look to continue an unbeaten streak when they host current Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic on Saturday lunchtime.

The visitors will arrive at Easter Road on the back of their heartbreaking Champions League exit at the hands of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in midweek as Brendan Rodgers will hope the exploits in Germany will have no adverse effect on their push for another Premiership title. For Hibs, continuing their fine form and their push for a European place will be their main focus as David Gray’s side return to their home patch for the first time since Nectar Triantis and Nicky Cadden netted in a 2-0 win against Aberdeen three weeks ago.

A noteworthy win on Saturday would lift Hibs into the top four for at least a couple of hours as they would move level on points with Dundee United, who host Motherwell later on Saturday afternoon before Gray’s men travel to Tannadice in midweek.

With another memorable Easter Road clash lying in wait, we take a look at all of the information you need to know as Hibs prepare to take on Celtic once again.

When does Hibs v Celtic take place?

The match takes place at Hibs’ Easter Road on Saturday, February 22 and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Is Hibs vs Celtic on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and their coverage from Easter Road will get underway at midday. You can sign up to watch the game live HERE.

Can I live stream the game?

Yes. Premier Sports will show the game via their Premier Sports Player and you can sign up HERE.

