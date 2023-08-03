The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season hasn’t even kicked off yet but tonight could very well prove to be a crucial match for Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

The capital club suffered an embarrassing defeat in Andorra last week as they went down 2-1 to Inter Club d’Escaldes at the Estadi Comunal d’Andorra la Vella. Fortunately, that was just the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie and the Hibees are still in a strong position to win the contest in front of their home fans.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match plus the early team news coming out of Easter Road:

Is Hibs v Inter Club d’Escaldes on TV?

The BBC Scotland channel is showing the match live tonight. Coverage starts from 7pm (15 minutes before kick off) and will be presented by Iona Ballantyne with Michael Stewart and Alasdair Lamont on commentary duties.

Hibs v Inter Club d’Escaldes live stream

The match can also be streamed online, on mobile devices and on Smart TVs via the BBC Iplayer. A TV licence is required to stream the match live and the BBC Iplayer app can be downloaded through most mainstream app stores.

Is Hibs v Inter Club d’Escaldes on Hibs TV?

Per the club’s official website - “This fixture will be available live to international subscribers, except for the following countries: Andorra, USA, Hong Kong, Macau. Full commentary will be provided by Cliff Pike, the voice of Hibs TV, and Mr Hibernian himself, Pat Stanton. Subscribers in the UK & Ireland will be able to listen to live audio commentary with Cliff and Pat.”

Are tickets still available for Hibs v d’Escaldes?