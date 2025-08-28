The legendary band based in the US have sent a good luck message to Hibs.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A catchy Hibs anthem has made its way across the pond - as a famous US-based band give it the ultimate thumbs up.

'Hibs Away', adapted from KC and the Sunshine Band's “That’s the Way (I Like It), has caught the attention of the nations they have played in on their European travels. It was first heard abroad at FC Midtjylland in their Europa League second round qualifiers before their Conference League battle against Partizan Belgrade had it taken across to Serbia. It even reached the news in New Zealand with the tune capturing the imagination of football fans across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now with Hibs in Poland for the second leg of their Conference play-off with Legia Warsaw, the band themselves have given it the thumbs up. Harry Wayne Casey, known as KC, has given his famous anthem a quick run through with a Hibs twist.

Legendary band on Hibs anthem

He said, in a video shared by the SPFL: “Hibs away, uh huh uh huh, I like it. It’s Harry Wayne Casey here, you know, from KC and the Sunshine Band. Hibs fans, your version of the song made me smile. So keep singing it and all the best in your season. Cause that’s the way, uh huh uh huh, I like it.”

A comeback by Hibs in Poland would grant entry to the lucrative league phase of UEFA’s new club competition. Attacker Martin Boyle said ahead of the Conference clash: “We know what is at stake, we have set our targets at the start of the season and they haven’t changed. If we can start the way we started last week in the first leg and get an early goal, we know that can change the game.

“We know what we need to do, Josh Mulligan’s goal gave us a lifeline and we know we need to score a couple of goals to give us a good chance of progressing. Everyone is confident and looking forward to the game, we’ve had a good week training and a good rest at the weekend – so we will need to use that to our advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Boyle on Hibs vs Legia Warsaw

“We know it is going to be hostile, we experienced that against Partizan - but we will have our away fans behind us and we know if we can get an early goal it’ll quieten them down.

“They are a very physical team and have got some good individual players going forward who carry an attacking threat – but so do we and we know that if we can put crosses into the box it will cause them problems, and we just need to make sure we take our chances.

“We know we will come under pressure at times in the game, but if we can soak that up and then hit them on the break, we will be effective. We need to take our chances when they come our way.”