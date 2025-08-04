Hibs fans have adopted a new anthem for the season and it’s being heard on the other side of the world.

Hibs fans have created a catchy tune for their travels - and it’s just the way those abroad like it, uh huh, uh huh.

The Hibees ran FC Midjytland close in their Europa League second round qualifying round tie, losing in extra time at Easter Road despite a valiant effort. Now they take on Partizan Belgrade of Serbia in the Conference League’s third qualifying round, where the victor takes on either Legia Warsaw or AEK Larnaca at the play-off stage. In Denmark, Hibs fans made plenty of noise with their new song.

Famed for Sunshine on Leith at Easter Road, KC and The Sunshine Band’s ‘That's the Way (I Like It)’ has been adapted with a Hibs twist. It has caught attention online and now in New Zealand. Seven Sharp, a daily news show in the country, run a Sports Countdown segment. That chant has found its way onto the agenda as it’s given a title of world’s catchiest.

Why ‘Hibs Away’ chant has caught on

It’s stated: “We love a good football chant on Monday’s Sports Countdown and we might have found the very best one. Well, it’s at least the most catchy. Edinburgh’s Hibernian team went to Denmark for a big game in the UEFA Europa League. Hibernian, or Hibs for short, love to play away as when they do, they get to sing this banger.”

It then cuts to Hibs fans singing the anthem away at Midtjylland before cutting back in with “Not surprisingly, it’s titled ‘Hibs away, uh huh, uh huh, I like it.” It’s not the only time the Hibs anthem has cut through into the minds of those abroad, as Denmark got a taste of the tune first hand.

Danish publication Indkast also brought the catchy song to the attention of its viewership, with Hibs fans praised for making a mighty racket in their back yard. They stated after the 1-1 first leg draw: “It took a David Beckham-like free kick to save FC Midtjylland. There's no mistaking it: European football is back in Herning. The first episode is called Hibernian – a Scottish team that at first glance looks like FCM's arch-rivals from Viborg in their green-and-white jerseys.

What Denmark thought of Hibs

“And they have a favourite song, written by KC and the Sunshine Band back in 1975. It plays over and over again. From my usual spot in Herning – the regular eatery I always end up at when there are European matches – you can follow the travelling fans... and eat a portion of Bolognese while listening to their favourite chants. And if anyone knows how to contribute with atmosphere and mood, it's the Scots.

“They don't hold back, especially with their vocal cords. This applies both in the city centre and at the stadium, where we are now moving. FCM primarily tries to cross – not exactly the sharpest weapon against a Scottish team where the players learned to head before they learned to talk. But then came the set piece that was needed.

“Aral Simsir sent a free kick into the goal after 71 minutes – a kick that David Beckham would envy. It finally made the Scots rest their voices for a moment. That's all there is to it. And when the game ends, the Hibernian fans can once again sing: “That's the way – aha aha – I like it – aha aha” with their players. They don't care about FCM's 74 percent possession and an xG of 1.51 against their own of 0.48.”