All the information fans will need to know for the Hibs clash in Europa Conference League play-off

Hibs have learned their prize for overcoming Partizan Belgrade in the Europa Conference League with a two-legged play-off tie against Legia Warsaw up next for David Gray’s side.

And fans will have already began scrambling to find the best modes of travel to attend both games, with the calibre of opposition expected to crank up a notch after the Polish outfit were eliminated from the Europa League third qualifying round.

The Hibees are dreaming of group stage football in UEFA’s third-tier competition, with the first leg to be played at Easter Road on August 21st before the return leg a week later in Poland.

So what do fans need to know about their opponents in terms of travel? Here’s our guide to what fans can expect...

How much are estimated cost of flights for Hibs away match vs Legia Warsaw?

The Stadion Wojska Polskiego, which has a capacity of 31,103, is where Legia Warsaw play their home games and the city is easily accessible for those seeking a relatively stress-free travel journey without breaking the bank.

Their are flights currently available with KLM and Lufthansa from Edinburgh Airport to Warsaw Chopin (WAW) or KLM via Amsterdam from Glasgow Airport on Skyscanner.

The stadium is located 6.2 miles from Warsaw Chopin Airport and is a 20 minute taxi ride away. The number 188 bus also departs from outside the airport terminal and will take roughly 35 minutes.

Flights out to Warsaw Chopin from Edinburgh via Amsterdam with KLM on Tuesday August 26th and returning on Friday 29th come in at around £327 without all the trimmings added or alternatively £446 with Lufthansa via Frankfurt.

Fans could opt to fly directly into either Amsterdam or Frankfurt and then get the train to Warsaw Central for anything between £74 and £105 return on the same dates. However, that adds an estimated 10-12 hours of travel onto your journey.

Flights from Glasgow via Amsterdam with KLM on the 26th and returning on the 29th work out slightly cheaper, coming in at £284. These are just a few examples and prices are subject to change.

Warsaw is also easy to access via other modes of transport from surrounding countries such as The Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia.

How much is accommodation for Hibs away match vs Legia Warsaw?

Through Booking.com, there are some cost effective options if you start your stay on the 26th, some coming in at as low as £29 a night. You might not be staying at The Ritz but you will have bedding, bathroom and WIFI facilities in most places. A three night stay in one property we looked at that was ranked highly in reviews came in at £318 and if you were doing just the two, it’s £106. AirBnB has hotels listed between £60 and the upper brackets of the £300 range for three nights and mid £100 - mid £200 range for two.

*Prices are subject to change.

What is there to do in Warsaw?

Depending on your taste, here are some things in and around the city that are ranked as the top attractions for tourists:

Chopin Concerts everyday at the Fryderyk Concert Hall

Discover Vistula River

Half-Day Warsaw City Sightseeing Bike Tour

Polish Vodka Museum Tour with tasting

Extreme Shooting Range Experience with transfers

From Warsaw Auschwitz and Krakow one day tour by train (includes pick up & drop off)

Food and drink in Warsaw

Here are the top rated restaurants in Warsaw as per TripAdvisor:

Bottegas (Mediterranean/Italian)

Viva Tango Steakhouse Argentino (Steakhouse)

Zachianek Pierogarnia Polish/European)

Whisky in the Jar (American/Steakhouse)

Guru - Restaurant & Bar (Indian)

Nova Wola (Polish/International)

In terms of alcohol if you are that way inclined, as per Numbeo, the average cost of domestic beer in a restaurant typically ranges from 12 to 20 Polish Zloty, which is equivalent to €2.80 to €4.70, while imported stuff is 15 (approximately €3.50).