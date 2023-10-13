‘Mad’ Rangers development as Celtic star backed for exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland will be in mourning following their devastating 2-0 loss to Spain in their recent Euros qualifying fixture. Steve Clarke’s men were drawing until late into the second-half before the homeside finally found a way into the back of the net.

Scott McTominay produced a superb free-kick only for his goal to be disallowed due to a controversial VAR decision but the Tartan Army still have two more chances to break their way into next year’s tournament. Speaking after the match, Clarke said of his squad: “The team was good, I feel sorry for them.

“It’s decided on fine margins, Scott McTominay’s fine free-kick is so close to being a super goal. The second goal when Aaron Hickey slips puts an unfair gloss on the game for Spain. We wanted to show we were a good team and we did that.”

While the Scottish Premiership prepares to welcome back their international stars, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Premiership rivals...

Celtic star backed for La Liga

Celtic winger Luis Palma’s agent, Paulo Hernandez, says the 23-year-old who joined the Scottish champions from Aris Thessaloniki this summer can easily achieve his dream of playing for Real Madrid one day if he sets his mind to it (Football Scotland).

The winger has started his Celtic career well and impressed and he was unlucky not to get his first Champions League goal when he scored against Lazio only for it to be disallowed for an offside when Daizen Maeda knocked the ball onto him.

His agent, Hernandez, told Honduran outlet Diez: “He is a boy who I have known since he was 17. I have made a journey with him, and the credit goes to the footballer and his family. “He is going to go as far as he wants. I remember that when (former coach) Mono Burgos said goodbye to Luis, he told him’; ‘Luis, you are going to go as far as you want’.”

Hoops starlet fends off EFL interest

Celtic midfielder Jacob Donnelly has signed a pre-contract with the club ahead of penning a three-year professional contract after the Scotland Under-16 international attracted interest from English clubs (Glasgow Times).

The player has featured for the Hoops U18s and also been capped at youth level for Scotland. Donnelly is reportedly very highly-rated and Celtic have been able to see off competition from several clubs down south to get his signature.

Ibrox reveal contract development

Alison McConnell has been left stunned by the suggestion that Rangers will appoint their next manager on a long-term contract, calling the decision a “madness” (Ibrox News).

The Gers are edging closer and closer to naming their next manager with only two candidates remaining: Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement. It is also believed that whoever they do appoint could be signed on a four-year contract which freelance journalist McConnell believes to be complete ‘madness’: “I don’t know if sometimes you need to attract a manager by offering a longer-term contract but I think that’s madness.