Man Utd icon tips Celtic to make move for Hibs favourite

Watford's Ryan Porteous (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs sold the defender back in January 2023

Former Scotland and Manchester United player Brian McClair believes Celtic should make a move for former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous this summer. The centre-back is currently on the books at Watford.

The centre-back, who is 25-years-old, moved down the border back in January 2023. He has since made 57 appearances in all competitions since his switch to Vicarage Road and has chipped in with five goals from the back.

Porteous rose up through the academy ranks at Hibs and was a regular for the Scottish Premiership outfit at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team picture. He went on to play 156 matches altogether.

The Edinburgh-born man would be ideal for Celtic in this window, according to McClair. He has told Football Scotland: "I think there are two different things to consider. Are there going to be transfers out? Is Matt O'Riley going to leave? If does go, he will go for £20million-plus. Does that change your idea of other targets you may have?

"Clearly, I think there have been talks with Norwich City over Adam Idah. I thought he did really well when he came to Celtic last year. It looks as though he fancies a move to Glasgow and I think he would be a very good addition to the squad. I think you need to have competition across all areas on the pitch.

"I think they could do with a left-back to give more competition and also to allow players to get a rest. You want to play all the time, but it's nice every now and again to have a week off and let someone else play. I think they could do with a centre-half to push Scales and Carter-Vickers.

"Someone who I've liked but I don't really know as a person, is Porteous who left Hibs for Watford. I know he didn't have a great Euros, but he's the type of player who I've seen who I thought could potentially be of interest to Celtic and someone who I think could push those players for a start. He might be more of a CCV type of player than a Liam Scales type of player."

McClair also believes Celtic should look at in-demand midfielder Luke McCowan at Dundee and said: "Someone who I think that Celtic should be interested in whether Matt O'Riley decides he's going to be somewhere else or not is Luke McCowan of Dundee. I like him, I think he's the type of player who would flourish at Celtic.

"I know he's done very well at Dundee last year and he's also started off the first two league games this season showing some fine form. I like him and he looks to me like he's got the right characteristics to be a Celtic player."

Hibs favourite Porteous was part of Scotland’s squad at Euro 2024 over in Germany earlier this summer. He was sent off in their opening game in the first-half against the hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich.