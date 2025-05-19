The pundit has piled praise on Hibs after their remarkable turnaround this Premiership season.

Michael Stewart has been left wowed after Hibs’ ascent to third place in the Premiership that he didn’t see coming.

The Hibees ended the season with a 2-2 draw at home to Rangers as European football now awaits. All eyes are now on the Scottish Cup final, as a Celtic win will secure a Europa League play-off spot and at the least, Conference League positioning in that competition’s league phase.

Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart has addressed the season on Sportsound. He was asked if he could always see what it was that head coach David Gray was trying to do early on in his reign. The response was honest as he insisted the club legend deserves credit for not just opting to chuck players under the bus when things got tough.

Michael Stewart verdict on Hibs

He said: “No. I mean, I was saying at the time, to be perfectly honest, that I don't think if anybody... credit to David Gray and his coaching staff, because he quite often spoke about looking at the data and the stats that he felt like they weren't a million miles away, but I think what they were probably looking at was that they'd conceded so many late goals, individual errors. They had to change things and that's what he did. He's changed it to this back three, which has ultimately evolved into a really good style for them.

“But I don't think you could have looked at that after the Dens Park debacle and thought, yeah, change to a back three, that's the route to success and everything will be rosy in the garden. Because they were right in the depths of despair and credit to them because they kept their heads about them. David Gray in particular, he's the leader. He's the one that's got his neck on the line but I don't think, no, it would be completely false for me to sit here and say that I could see what was happening and it wasn't a million miles away. It was a million miles away.

“I looked at certain players and just thought, no chance, you're not getting anything out of them and some of them he has. The biggest slap in the back I can give to them is that David Gray, he must have been going, like privately, he must have been thinking about some of these players and thinking, not good enough, you're killing me.”

“He clearly didn't hang them out to dry publicly because we didn't see that. But privately, he mustn't have been berating them either because if he was, he wouldn't have been able to get a tune out of them eventually. And that's what he's done. Some of those guys that, I'm not gonna name names now, but it's been quite clear in terms of players that I'm looking at now and I'm thinking, they're playing above themselves. And that's a credit to the manager because he's getting the best and more out of them.”

Hibs player development

Stewart also credits him for the turnaround in some players’ form. He added: “The likes of Dylan Levitt has come back into the side and he's got ability. He's got ability, but I was always concerned that he wasn't commanding enough. I've still got those slight concerns, but he's performing well.

“You know, so there has been a little change and an evolution of the team and some of the players that are performing well. And then there are others who he's done well. Just without making too much noise, it's just they're out on the periphery now. Guys that you don't really need or want if you're going to challenge at the top.”