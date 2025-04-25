Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gray rewarded for taking team from relegation zone to Best of Rest challenge

Hibs boss David Gray has set himself ambitious targets after signing a new three-year deal just weeks from the end of his first tumultuous campaign in football management. Gray and his entire backroom staff have been rewarded with extended contracts after climbing from the very bottom of the table to within touching distance of a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The first-year head coach, looking to extend his team’s unbeaten league run to a whopping 18 games as they travel to Pittodrie tomorrow afternoon, knows that he can’t afford to take his eye off the immediate challenge – fending off fellow contenders Aberdeen and Dundee United in the first two rounds of post-split action. But, with a number of key players also committing themselves to Easter Road for the long term , he’s clearly intent on building something lasting.

Asked where he saw Hibs going in the next two or three years, Gray laughed as he insisted: “That's far too far for me! I'm thinking about nothing but Aberdeen at the weekend. Once we get past that one, I'll move on to Dundee United. But I think you always look at what I've always believed this football club can be.

“It always needs to challenge at the top end of the table. European football, all the things that come with it because of the size of the club. The finances that go with it and the support that's been put into it.

“The stadium, the infrastructure, the training ground. Everything moving in the right direction. As I've said since I joined the club, it's such a big club.

“The football side was the element that needed to be more consistent and that's my job - to try and deliver that consistency. I knew that would be a challenge to myself and my staff to keep improving the players, to make sure this team keeps improving all the time - because it's going to be difficult. We've seen how difficult it is this season already.

“I don't expect it to get any easier moving forward. Everyone's in the same position and it's such a competitive league.”

Hibs players ‘never once stopped running’ for under-fire boss

Gray, who went from having his future in doubt as recently as November to winning a hat-trick of Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month awards in quick succession, said of the new contract: “That's obviously brilliant to get that recognition. I think, as I've already said, it doesn't happen by accident. It comes from sticking to your beliefs and being true to yourself and sticking together during that difficult time.

“I think, as a group of players, my staff, myself, especially myself, I learnt a lot about myself earlier in the season this year. First year in management, everything that comes with that, the challenges that come with that.

“There's still loads of improvement and learning to be done from my point of view, of course. Learning all the time, trying to improve all the time. I'm delighted with where we are at this moment in time.

“When the club come forward and look to try and think about the future, it's always nice to get that. But, as I say, I'm very grateful and respectful to all the hard work from every single person in this building who's managed to move the club forward. That's the most important thing, that we deliver on the pitch. If we can all deliver on the pitch, then the club can move forward - and that's our job.”

Asked if he’d always been confident, during a nightmare start, that he’d be kept in situ by the Hibs board, a grinning Gray said: “I'd love to say aye, of course I knew it was always going to happen … never in doubt! No, it just shows you how this game works.

“You know that when you sign up to take on this job - or any job in football - that it's all results driven. At the start of the season I was very, very clear in knowing that we were underachieving.

“But I always believed in the group. I never felt once that they stopped running for me, I never felt once that they weren't desperate to turn it round.”