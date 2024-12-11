No early comeback for Hibs star as Gray urges caution despite speedy progress

Scotland striker ripping through rehab - but may need to be held back

Marquee summer signing Kieron Bowie will NOT return to first-team action before the end of the year - despite racing through his rehab from hamstring surgery. The Scotland Under-21 star who went under the knife after suffering a serious injury on international duty back in September.

The former Fulham player, who became the most significant signing of David Gray’s first transfer window when Hibs paid out somewhere in the region of £600,000 in a transfer fee, is well on the way to recovery after the surgery was deemed a complete success. But gaffer Gray has sought to quell hopes that the forward, who was being nursed back from a previous injury and had yet to start a game for Hibs when he pulled up while on national service, could be back before January.

"It won't be the end of this year,” said Gray, who admitted: “He's the type that will need to be held back probably, because of how keen he is to get back and how hard he works.

"He dealt with a long-term injury previously, so he's been there before. Mentally he's in a good place, he's working really hard, the physios are delighted with him - he never misses a rep, he's really professional, and desperate to get himself back.

"I think you saw, even in the couple of games he played, he just loves playing football, loves getting involved and it'll come to a point where I'm sure we'll have to slow him down a bit because we want to get him back as quickly as we can but as safely as possible as well. The target was always early January, towards the end of January so we won't rush him, even though he is progressing really well and ticking every box that he needs to and doing it well."

Hibs are still waiting for scan results to determine whether centre forward Myko Kuharevich will be out for more than two weeks after the Ukrainian pulled up with a groin injury in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Celtic Park. After missing a series of chances against the champions, Gray’s men are desperate to find their finishing touch as Ross County visit Easter Road this Saturday.