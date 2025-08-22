Here’s how the Polish media reacted to Hibs vs Legia Warsaw at Easter Road.

Hibs have it all to do in their Conference League play-off, after losing the first leg 2-1 at Easter Road.

David Gray’s side defeated Partizan Belgrade to reach the stage prior to league phase action but met their match in a difficult opponent who reached the last eight of this competition last season. Jeane Pierre-Nsame and Pawel Wszolek strikes put Legia in full control but Josh Mulligan’s late effort gives Hibs hope ahead of a defining second tussle.

There’s a weekend free from Premiership action for Hibs before their trip to Poland. Here is how some of the Polish media viewed the game between Hibs and Legia Warsaw.

Polsat Sport

“The opening moments clearly belonged to the hosts. The Scots created play after play, forcing Kacper Tobiasz and his defensive teammates to scramble. Legia had to wait over 10 minutes for a response. Bartosz Kapustka found Jean-Pierre Nsame in the penalty area, but the Cameroonian's shot was blocked at the last moment.

“After a difficult start, the Polish Cup winners began to assert themselves. In the 32nd minute, Legia broke into the local penalty area, and Kapustka attempted to finish off the move. However, the ball was stuck around the five-yard line, and the Warsaw players immediately suggested to the referee that a Hibernian defender had handled the ball. After a lengthy VAR review, the referee agreed with the visitors and awarded a penalty. Nsame stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake – Legia took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. In first-half stoppage time, Pawel Wszolek made it 2-0. Waszlowy finished off a well-constructed team move, capitalizing on a brilliant cross from Nsame.

“After the break, the initiative once again shifted to the home side. Following the pattern of the first half, the Scots attacked and created further dangerous chances in Legia's penalty area. However, the similarities didn't end there – the Warsaw team weathered another onslaught and then went on the offensive themselves. Kapustka found the back of the net in the 61st minute, but the referee disallowed the goal. In the dying minutes of the game, Edward Iordanescu's side made a defensive error that resulted in a goal for Hibernian. Josh Mulligan scored in the 86th minute to level the score at 1-2. Instead of a two-goal lead, Legia now has just one goal ahead of the second leg. Importantly, however, the second leg will be played at Lazienkowska Street, where the Warsaw team will be able to count on the support of their fans”

WP

“Legia Warszawa, quite unexpectedly, was unable to eliminate AEK Larnaca in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League and as a result had to compete with the tough-playing and unpredictable Hibernian for the right to play in the Conference League. The hosts attacked the Polish side from the outset. In the first minute, Kacper Tobiasz had to save the "Military" team after a charge by Josh Mulligan. Moments later, Kieron Bowie shot wide, and the goalkeeper made a fine save.

“The final period was anything but dull. Legia struggled to close the match out. The hosts also searched for a goal. In the 83rd minute, Thibault Klidje's header from five yards out went wide. Four minutes later, a goal was scored through contact. Josh Mulligan found the back of the net amidst the chaos. The home side searched for an equalizer until the final whistle, but to no avail. Before the second leg at Lazienkowska, Legia is in a more favourable situation, but it could be in an even better one.”

Onet

“This could have been a knockout for Legia! Their opponent suddenly responded. A blow in the 87th minute. Legia Warsaw could have scored a few more goals, but instead suffered a late blow. And although they ultimately won 2-1 away to Hibernian, they remain unsure of advancing to the Conference League. Even the fact that Jean-Pierre Nsame, whom few saw as a hero for the capital team not long ago, played a superb match didn't change that. And his record could have been even better had he capitalized on more excellent opportunities.

“Just when it seemed they were going to take a great result away from Scotland, the hosts first gave Legia a scare in the closing stages when Cadden delivered a brilliant cross, but Thibault Klidje couldn't finish it off. In the 86th minute, the hosts finally had a moment of joy when Josh Mulligan beat Tobiasz with a close-range shot to seal the tie. Legia is still in a better position before the second leg, but they can no longer be sure of advancing.”

Fakt

“Legia took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a goal from Nsame. The visiting striker confidently converted the penalty. Paweł Wszołek scored the second goal for the visitors from Warsaw, brilliantly finishing a pass from Nsame. The visitors had a solid lead heading into the second half. After the break, Legia created several good scoring opportunities, but failed to capitalise on any of them. The missed opportunities paid off late in the match, with Josh Mulligan scoring the Scottish team's goal in the 87th minute. The hosts did everything they could to equalize, but they couldn't muster much more. The score remained unchanged, and Legia emerged victorious.”