New Club Captain unveiled as Hibs make contract announcement | SNS Group

Hibs have added another recruit to their summer list.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have secured another summer signing in the form of Kieron Bowie, who has joined the club from Fulham for a ‘significant fee’. The Kirkcaldy-born forward has returned to Scotland and penned a four-year deal with the Hibees, ready to get stuck into the Scottish Premiership action.

Bowie made the move to England from Raith Rovers in 2020 but couldn’t break into the Fulham senior team despite impressing in front of goal for their U18 and U21 sides. However, he did enjoy two consecutive loan spells with Northampton Town and helped them gain promotion to EFL League One in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Bowie made 81 league appearances for the Cobblers and scored 14 goals in the process.

Hibs manager David Gray has described the 21-year-old and players of his ability as ‘always in high demand’, which the boss feels shows Hibs’ ambition with the signing. Bowie has sat down for his first interview with his new club and has shed light on the nature of his move, expressing the importance of him moving back closer to home.

“There was a lot of interest from down south and I was in that mindset that I would stay in England. Then when Hibs came in, I straight away said to my agent ‘that’s where I want to be’ and that is why it has moved so quickly from there,” the forward told Hibs TV.

“To sign permanently was another big factor and to make somewhere my home. I spent two years on loan with Northampton Town which was a big part of my development, and I am forever thankful to all the staff and players that made me feel so welcome. But, I think it was the right time for me to move on and start that next chapter in my career with Hibs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie also stressed that Scottish football ‘suits his playing style’ and he enjoys the physical side of the game, especially when up against strong defenders.

“I am a physical, powerful and strong player. I don’t have a bad touch either, so that helps as well. I know Scottish football very well and I have always kept an eye on results in Scotland. I have played here before, I know it is a rougher game up here compared to down south, so I am ready for the challenge.

“I like to bash and batter people about, I enjoy that side of the game too — it is exciting. When you play against bigger defenders it is a challenge — but I relish that challenge and want to prove myself and show that I am not going to get bullied by anyone.”