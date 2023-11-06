Pundits all say the same thing about Hibs v Aberdeen

Pundits have been reacting to Hibs v Aberdeen in the Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi final at Hampden

A dejected Martin Boyle following Aberdeen defeat.

Hibs suffered a devastating 1-0 win at Hampden Park on Saturday as Aberdeen were able to steal the win in the Viaplay Cup semi-final. The Dons will now face Rangers on Sunday 17 December back in Mount Florida after Bojan Mioski put the Pittodrie side up in the 78th minute.

For Hibs fans, however, this loss is particularly heart-breaking given the VAR intervention in the second-half. Martin Boyle believed he had put the Hibees 1-0 up but a lengthy review from the video assistant referees subsequently deemed Boyle had jumped the gun and the scorecard was reversed back to 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not just the Hibs fans who were enraged by this decision. It took over five minutes for the referees to come to the decision, aggravating both sides of the stadium and the use of VAR has once again been questioned.

Speaking after the match, Nick Montgomery said of the decision: "I just want to see common sense. If it takes four or five minutes to make a decision, it’s not clear and obvious."

Hibs had enjoyed most of the possession up to this point and appeared the more likely to score - a fact that did not go unnoticed by their manager or by pundits following the full-time whistle.

Here are some of the post-match pundit lines in support of Montgomery's men...

"Hibs by far the better team"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, former Hibs boss John Collins said of the game: "I don't think Nick Montgomery can ask more from his players. He set them up to build from the back, play good football and create chances. Ultimately, you have to put it in the back of the net and that final little bit - they let themselves down.

"Hibs were by far the better team - by far. Aberdeen were - maybe not hopeless but - very, very poor. They'll never play as badly and win a semi-final in the club's history. Hibs were superior in every department."

"Aberdeen are fortunate"

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller also commented on the Dons' luck. The 68-year-old said: "hat lapse of concentration from Hibs has allowed Miovski to run through and do what he does best, and that's score goals. He was clinical, he picked his spot and he slotted it home.

"Yes, Hibs had chance after chance. Yes, Hibs dominated the second half. But they quite simply could not take their chances. Aberdeen are fortunate, but you try telling the fans that."

"They played the better football"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For Hibs, it's yet another agonising Hampden disappointment. They played the better football, created by far the better chances and had an extra man for the last 20 minutes or so. And still they couldn't get the job done.