James McFadden and Neil McCann were speaking on Sportscene after Hibs’ 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Hibs secured arguably their most impressive result of the season so far as they left Aberdeen with all three points following a convincing 3-1 win at Pittodrie.

Despite going behind to a Topi Keskinen striker after just 14 minutes the visitors levelled shortly after through Élie Youan and secured the victory with goals from Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle. It has moved David Gray’s side up to eighth in the league table and although yesterday’s opponents still have a 16 point cushion on them after an incredible start to the campaign, it shows the gap in quality between the Hibees and third place is not nearly as large as some might have though just a few weeks ago.

Former Scotland attackers Neil McCann and James McFadden were on hand to dissect the action on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene Scottish Premiership highlights show after the 3pm kick offs. The pair were full of praise for Hibs, particularly the players in the final third and how they influenced the match.

Ex Hearts and Rangers forward McCann said: "The thing about Hibs just now is they're still scoring goals, the problem is with individual errors and you can see David Gray last week talking about players playing with anxiety at Easter Road and that's understandable but suddenly it's amazing how it can just be flipped on its head' All the attackers looked really vibrant, they look like a completely different team.”

One player who came in for individual praise was Martin Boyle with McFadden adding: “Neil makes a great point about confidence but I think the energy and belief throughout the Hibs side you can see it, Martin Boyle, if you can get him firing, then he's a huge player, we've seen it over the years. He certainly looked like he enjoyed playing today, that freedom, taking players on and committing people. So direct but also having that final ball. He was outstanding but I thought Hibs were really good.”