Edinburgh's two Scottish Premiership sides return to action this weekend as Heart of Midlothian host St Mirren while Hibernian are on the road at Ross County.

There was mixed fortunes for the two clubs last time out as Hearts recorded a fine 2-0 over Celtic in Glasgow but, after recording four wins from their five previous league outings, Hibs went down 1-0 at St Johnstone.

Both clubs will be aiming for wins in their weekend games, with plenty going on across the Scottish Premiership at both ends of the table. The title race between Rangers and Celtic is heating up following back-to-back defeats for the Hoops while there are just three points between Aberdeen in eighth and Motherwell in 11th, although Livingston are slightly cut adrift in 12th with 11 points, five behind 11th spot.

As the Edinburgh clubs prepare for another weekend of action, here's your Thursday evening round-up from across the Scottish Premiership.

Clement 'frustrated' by Lundstram injury

Rangers boss Philippe Clement expressed his frustration on Wednesday night after John Lundstram was forced off with injury in their 2-0 win over St Johnstone. The former Sheffield United man was caught by Diallang Jaiyesimi who was initially booked for the challenge. However, he was sent off following a VAR intervention.

Lundstram continued on but was unable to carry on after half-time. And after the game, Clement made his feelings clear, via GlasgowWorld: "It's another player who is kicked off the pitch, so I am really frustrated with that. It's his ankle so we will see in the next couple of days what will happen. This for me is my main concern after the game - again a player kicked off the pitch.

"I'm not sure we can get him back before the winter break so that's not a good situation. I don't want to go in on emotions after the game, I am a little boiling so it's better to cool down and make opinions about leagues or whatever."

Liverpool 'in talks' with Dundee over loan recall

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has revealed his side are in talks with Liverpool over loanee Owen Beck. The left-back has impressed since his season-long loan switch to Scotland, but Liverpool retain an option to recall the player next month.

However, Docherty hopes Liverpool will allow Beck to continue his development with Dundee beyond January. He said: “We are still in talks just now. We are happy and they are happy, like Malachi (Boateng), it is an important stage for these young players. The experience and standard they are playing at. They are getting regular football. They are also coming up and playing in a prestigious league and they are getting the exposure. They are playing really good teams, against good players at good stadiums.