Josh Doig has become a recent target of Rangers, according to the latest news from Football Scotland with the former Hibs star set for a potential Scotland return.

The 21-year-old was part of both Hearts and Hibs youth academies before signing his first senior contract with the latter in 2020. The left-back made over 60 league appearances for the Easter Road side before the club accepted an offer of over £3 million for Doig to join the Italian club Hellas Verona in July 2022.

During the summer, Doig was linked with a move to Fulham but five months on it now appears the defender could be up for a return to the Scottish shores with Philippe Clement hopeful of upgrading his left-back options.

Any move for Doig will come as wonderful news to the Hibees after Edinburgh Evening News previously confirmed that Doig had a 27.5% sell-on clause as part of his transfer to Verona.

A potential bump in the road could be the £5.5 million price tag the Serie A club have placed on the Scottish U21 star but the latest news from the transfer window now indicates that Hellas Verona are keen on Ibrox's Ridvan Yilmax with the possibility of a swap deal now available.

Josh Doig in action for Hellas Verona

Speaking after his side's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock, the Rangers boss said of his plans for January that while there wouldn't be huge changes, he would still be 'very active'.

"We will be very active every day, by looking at a lot of players together with people in the club. And then we will see what we can make happen. The things we want. We are not going to sign 10 players."

Rangers, however, are not the only ones to have eyed up the rising talent with Championship side Leeds United also keen on the left-back. Toro Goal has reported that the Whites have reached out to the young Scotland's star representatives about the possibility of a move to Elland Road with Doig thought to be keen to move away from Italy this month.