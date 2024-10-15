Referees and VAR officials confirmed for Hibs vs Dundee United and Hearts vs St. Mirren

By Jimmy Johnson

Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:02 BST
Here are the appointed officials for Hibs vs Dundee United and Hearts vs St. Mirren at the weekend.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is due to resume at the weekend following the conclusion of the international break, as Hibs square off against Dundee United and Hearts take on St. Mirren - but who are the appointed officials for those games?

It has been a difficult start to the season for both Hibs and Hearts, as they both lay in the bottom half of the league table - hopefully, they will each be able to get their respective campaigns back on track on Saturday.

Referee and officials for Dundee United vs Hibs

The chosen senior official to lead Dundee United vs Hibs at Tannadice Park will be Chris Graham. He has taken charge of three Scottish Premiership games so far this season, handing out 19 yellow cards and one red card [via WhoScored].

His last game in Scotland's top flight was Aberdeen vs Motherwell on September 14. A total of nine yellow cards were dished out in that game, as Aberdeen ran out as 2-1 victors.

Meanwhile, the two linesmen will be Chris Rae and Steven Traynor, as Grant Irvine has been named as the senior VAR official. Alan Mulvanny will act as Irvine’s VAR assistant.

Referee and officials for Hearts vs St. Mirren

Colin Steven has been picked as the referee for Hearts vs St. Mirren on Saturday. He has led two Scottish Premiership games in 2024/25, dishing out ten yellow cards and zero red cards. Steven has already refereed one Hearts game this season, when they were beaten by a score of 2-0 against Celtic on September 14.

Steven’s pair of assistants will be David McGeachie and Gordon Crawford - the senior VAR official will be David Dickinson, with Graham McNeillie being selected as the assistant VAR official on the day.

