Craig Levein's arrival appears to have impacted more than just the on-pitch results

It's a packed week in the Scottish Premiership with both Hibs and Hearts playing three fixtures. The Jambos enjoyed their fourth successive league win as they defeated Kilmarnock at Rugby Park to put themselves third in the league.

Meanwhile, Hibs triumphed 2-0 over Aberdeen with Dylan Vente and Will Fish finding the back of the net, much to the joy of all Hibees fans braving the cold. It's not long, however, until the Edinburgh clubs are back in action with Rangers travelling through to Tynecastle this week as Hibs head through to Parkhead for what are sure to be two fierce encounters.

Over 16,500 fans headed to Easter Road for Hibs' revenge on Aberdeen but elsewhere in the league, a certain managerial arrival appears to have influenced the number of fans attending each match with St Johnstone no longer bottom of the Scottish Premiership attendance table.

Here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals sit in the average attendances for each matchday...

1 . Scottish Premiership trophy Scottish Premiership trophy as Celtic began their title defence Photo Sales

2 . 12. Ross County Ross County has come last this week with the average number of fans decreasing to 4,484. Photo Sales

3 . 11. St Johnstone The Saints welcome average attendances of 4,540 Photo Sales